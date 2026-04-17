Can Primoris' Strong Cash Flow Fuel Expansion and M&A Strategy?

Primoris Services Corporation PRIM enters 2026 in a position of considerable financial strength, with robust cash flow generation acting as a key enabler of its growth ambitions. The company delivered over $470 million in operating cash flow in 2025, supported by efficient working capital management and cash conversion. Alongside a $536 million cash balance and lower debt, Primoris has moved into a net cash positive position, providing ample flexibility to fund expansion and strategic initiatives.



This strong cash flow foundation supports Primoris’ dual-track growth strategy, enabling both internal reinvestment and expansion. Management has prioritized workforce growth — adding more than 2,800 employees in 2025 — alongside investments in operational technology to improve project efficiency and execution. A key organic initiative is the planned investment in a new facility for its Premier PV (eBOS) business in 2026, aimed at expanding manufacturing capacity and introducing new products to address growing demand in solar energy solutions.



Beyond these internal reinvestments, Primoris is actively deploying its financial strength to deepen its market presence through high-impact acquisitions. In March 2026, the company announced a definitive agreement to acquire PayneCrest Electric, Inc. for $422 million in an all-cash transaction. This move adds a highly skilled electrical construction workforce and significantly increases Primoris’ exposure to the data center infrastructure market.



The timing of these investments aligns with powerful industry tailwinds. Rising power demand driven by electrification, data centers and grid modernization has pushed Primoris’ total backlog to a record $11.9 billion. This unprecedented level of work provides high revenue visibility and a stable platform for the company to integrate new acquisitions while pursuing larger, more complex infrastructure projects.



Ultimately, Primoris’ strong cash flow is the fundamental fuel for its future. By balancing disciplined organic investments with strategic acquisitions like PayneCrest, the company is transforming its record liquidity into a sustainable competitive advantage to lead the transition toward a modernized energy infrastructure.

Strong Cash Flow Drives Growth and M&A Across Peers

Rising power demand from data centers, electrification and grid modernization continues to create a favorable backdrop for expansion across the sector — reinforcing both organic growth and acquisition opportunities. Primoris, alongside Sterling Infrastructure Inc. STRL and Quanta Services Inc. PWR, remains well-positioned to capitalize on elevated investment in power and energy infrastructure.



Sterling is witnessing strong momentum, driven by its E-Infrastructure Solutions segment, which is benefiting from sustained data center demand. Its fourth-quarter 2025 performance reflected solid organic growth, successful integration of the CEC acquisition and continued execution strength. Additionally, momentum in the Rocky Mountain region and a strategic shift toward higher-margin projects supported overall profitability. STRL ended the quarter with $390.7 million in cash and equivalents, while long-term debt stood at $275.9 million, down from $289.9 million at 2024-end.



Quanta remains a key peer benefiting from strong demand in electrical infrastructure and other high-growth markets, while continuing to expand through acquisitions. In the fourth quarter of 2025, it completed deals including Tri-City Group, Inc. and Wilson Construction Company, following its $1.35 billion acquisition of Dynamic Systems, Inc. PWR also delivered robust cash generation, with $1.13 billion in operating cash flow and $946 million in free cash flow in the quarter, bringing full-year free cash flow to $1.67 billion, and guiding $1.55-$2.05 billion for 2026.

PRIM Stock’s Price Performance & Valuation Trend

Shares of this Texas-based specialty construction and infrastructure company have soared 179.6% in the past year, significantly outperforming the Zacks Building Products - Heavy Construction industry, the broader Zacks Construction sector and the S&P 500 index.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

PRIM stock is currently trading at a discount compared with the industry peers, with a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 25.45, as evidenced by the chart below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Earnings Estimate Revision of PRIM

PRIM’s earnings estimates for 2026 and 2027 have trended upward over the past 30 days at $6.02 and $6.66 per share, respectively. The estimated figures for 2026 and 2027 imply year-over-year growth of 7.1% and 10.7%, respectively.



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Primoris stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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