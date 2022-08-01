Can Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Afford To Invest In Growth?

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

When Might Praxis Precision Medicines Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. When Praxis Precision Medicines last reported its balance sheet in March 2022, it had zero debt and cash worth US$223m. Importantly, its cash burn was US$154m over the trailing twelve months. That means it had a cash runway of around 17 months as of March 2022. That's not too bad, but it's fair to say the end of the cash runway is in sight, unless cash burn reduces drastically. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

NasdaqGS:PRAX Debt to Equity History August 1st 2022

How Is Praxis Precision Medicines' Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Because Praxis Precision Medicines isn't currently generating revenue, we consider it an early-stage business. So while we can't look to sales to understand growth, we can look at how the cash burn is changing to understand how expenditure is trending over time. The skyrocketing cash burn up 121% year on year certainly tests our nerves. It's fair to say that sort of rate of increase cannot be maintained for very long, without putting pressure on the balance sheet. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Hard Would It Be For Praxis Precision Medicines To Raise More Cash For Growth?

Given its cash burn trajectory, Praxis Precision Medicines shareholders may wish to consider how easily it could raise more cash, despite its solid cash runway. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Praxis Precision Medicines' cash burn of US$154m is about the same as its market capitalisation of US$158m. That suggests the company may have some funding difficulties, and we'd be very wary of the stock.

Is Praxis Precision Medicines' Cash Burn A Worry?

Even though its cash burn relative to its market cap makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Praxis Precision Medicines' cash runway was relatively promising. Considering all the measures mentioned in this report, we reckon that its cash burn is fairly risky, and if we held shares we'd be watching like a hawk for any deterioration. Separately, we looked at different risks affecting the company and spotted 5 warning signs for Praxis Precision Medicines (of which 3 are potentially serious!) you should know about.

