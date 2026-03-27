Can Pratt & Whitney Engines Boost RTX's Growth Outlook?

RTX Corporation RTX continues to strengthen its long-term growth outlook through its Pratt & Whitney segment, a key business focused on designing, manufacturing and servicing advanced aircraft engines for both commercial and military markets.



A central pillar of this segment is the Geared Turbofan engine family, which powers modern aircraft platforms such as the Airbus A320neo, A220 and Embraer E2. These engines offer improved fuel efficiency, lower emissions and reduced noise compared with earlier-generation engines, making them highly attractive to airlines seeking cost savings and sustainability benefits. With thousands of engines already in service and a growing global operator base, Pratt & Whitney benefits not only from original equipment sales but also from a steady stream of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul.



On the defense side, Pratt & Whitney plays a critical role through the F135 engine, which powers the F-35 fighter jet program. This platform remains one of the most important military aviation programs globally, supporting long-term demand for production and sustainment services. Continued development efforts, including next-generation adaptive engine programs, further position the segment for future defense opportunities.



RTX is also investing in next-generation propulsion technologies, including hybrid-electric systems and efficiency enhancements, aligning with the aviation industry's push toward lower emissions and improved performance.

Companies Competing in Advanced Engine Technologies

The aircraft engine market is seeing strong demand as airlines and defense operators prioritize fuel efficiency, performance and next-generation propulsion technologies. Growing focus on sustainability and long-term service revenues is further driving innovation across the sector. Major companies like GE Aerospace GE and Rolls-Royce Holdings plc RYCEY are strengthening their engine capabilities to capitalize on this trend.



GE Aerospace offers a broad portfolio of commercial and military aircraft engines while expanding its services business through a large installed base.



Rolls-Royce develops advanced engines for widebody aircraft and defense platforms while investing in next-generation and sustainable propulsion solutions.

Earnings Estimates for RTX

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 and 2027 earnings per share suggests year-over-year growth of 8.27% and 10.12%, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

RTX Stock Trading at a Premium

RTX is trading at a premium relative to the industry, with a forward 12-month price-to-sales of 2.73X compared with the industry average of 2.5X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

RTX Stock Price Performance

In the past year, RTX shares have rallied 46.4% compared with the industry’s 21% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

RTX’s Zacks Rank

RTX currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.