Can PPL's Robust T&D Network Fuel Sustainable Long-term Growth?

PPL Corporation PPL benefits from the expansion and modernization of its widespread transmission and distribution network, which strengthens grid reliability and supports dependable electricity delivery across its service territories. The company is investing in a stronger, smarter electricity and gas network to provide reliable service and reduce outages.



The company plans to invest $23 billion, including $8 billion in transmission and $7.2 billion in distribution, focusing on grid hardening, outage reduction and faster, automated power restoration. These infrastructure investments support customer growth and regulated earnings, driving 10.3% average annual rate base growth and 6-8% annual EPS growth through 2029.



Recently, PPL’s regulated electric distribution unit, PPL Electric Utilities, received approval for new rates effective July 1, 2026, supporting investments in transmission and distribution infrastructure, smart-grid technology and vegetation management. Rhode Island Energy also received approval for more than $330 million in annual infrastructure, safety and reliability investments, providing another source of future rate base growth.



PPL serves more than 3.5 million customers through its regulated utilities across Kentucky, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island. The company operates an extensive network of more than 90,000 miles of electric and gas transmission and distribution lines. It continues to invest in expanding and modernizing its infrastructure to meet rising regional energy demand.



Overall, PPL's extensive regulated T&D network, constructive regulatory environment and disciplined capital investment strategy provide a strong foundation for sustained rate base expansion, stable cash flows and long-term earnings growth.

Utilities Benefits Through Grid Modernization

Grid modernization helps utilities upgrade transmission and distribution systems with smart technologies, improving service reliability by reducing outages. It also helps utilities meet rising electricity demand, expand their regulated rate base and support long-term earnings growth.



NextEra Energy NEE continues to invest in transmission, distribution and smart-grid infrastructure. In July 2026, its Century Oaks Energy Center began operations, improving grid reliability and helping meet growing customer electricity demand for Huron County and the state of Michigan.



Duke Energy DUK plans to invest $103 billion in 2026-2030, with most investments directed toward grid modernization, transmission upgrades and distribution infrastructure to support AI-driven electricity demand.

PPL’s Earnings Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 and 2027 earnings per share indicates a year-over-year increase of 7.73% and 8.06%, respectively.



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Debt to Capital

PPL's debt-to-capital ratio currently stands at 57.40%, lower than the electric power industry’s 60.71%.



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PPL’s Stock Price Performance

In the past year, the company’s shares have risen 2.7% compared with the industry’s 20.3% growth.



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PPL’s Zacks Rank

PPL currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.





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PPL Corporation (PPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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