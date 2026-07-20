Can PPL's Cost-Control Efforts Support Long-Term Earnings Growth?

PPL Corporation PPL is benefiting from a disciplined cost management strategy that helps control operating expenses and improve efficiency. These efforts support financial stability and create greater flexibility to invest in infrastructure.



The company has steadily improved efficiency across its businesses, helping control operating and maintenance (O&M) expenses while maintaining reliable service. PPL Electric has kept O&M increases about 25% below the inflation rate over the past decade, demonstrating the benefits of its cost-control efforts.



In the first quarter of 2026, consolidated O&M expenses decreased to $579 million from $598 million in the year-ago quarter. O&M expenses also decreased across the company’s regulated operations in Kentucky and Rhode Island. However, Pennsylvania O&M expenses increased due to higher storm and power restoration costs, underscoring that weather-related events remain a risk.



The need for cost control is increasing as PPL expands its investment program. The company plans to invest $23 billion through 2029 to modernize networks and support demand growth. As per the company’s management, every $1 of O&M savings can support about $8 of capital investment without increasing customer bills. PPL achieved $170 million in annual run-rate O&M savings in 2025 and is targeting a $175-million reduction in O&M in 2026 compared with 2021.



These savings could help offset higher depreciation, interest and operating costs while supporting 2026 earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.90-$1.98 and 6-8% annual EPS growth through 2029. Therefore, continued O&M efficiency, combined with strong rate-base growth and regulatory recovery, could support sustained earnings growth and shareholder returns.

Efficient Cost Management Fuels Long-Term Utility Growth

Utilities that optimize operations, embrace digitalization and control spending can expand margins, fund infrastructure upgrades and keep customer rates affordable. Efficient cost management strengthens financial flexibility, enabling utilities to fund infrastructure investments, improve operations and support sustainable long-term earnings growth.



Duke Energy DUK recently finalized initiatives expected to generate more than $5 billion in customer savings through utility consolidation, operational efficiencies and tax-credit monetization. These efforts can strengthen long-term earnings growth while helping maintain customer affordability.



NiSource NI continues to enhance operating efficiency through its multiyear Project Apollo, which targets sustainable cost savings and streamlined operations. These initiatives can improve customer service and support long-term earnings growth.

The Zacks Rundown on PPL

PPL’s Earnings Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 and 2027 earnings per share indicates a year-over-year increase of 7.73% and 8.06%, respectively.



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Debt to Capital

PPL's debt-to-capital ratio currently stands at 57.40%, lower than the Zacks Utility - Electric Power industry’s 60.71%.



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PPL’s Stock Price Performance

In the past month, the company’s shares have risen 0.7% compared with the industry’s 0.9% growth.



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PPL’s Zacks Rank

PPL currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.





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PPL Corporation (PPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.