Can PPL's Clean Energy Strategy Drive Growth & Grid Resilience?

PPL Corporation PPL is benefiting from its focus on renewable energy through increased grid reliability, access to new markets and enhanced customer satisfaction.



PPL is expanding its presence in regions with ambitious renewable energy goals, like Rhode Island, where they are seeking to acquire the state's primary electric and gas utility. This aligns with PPL's clean energy strategy and provides opportunities to leverage its expertise in smart grid solutions.



The company is investing in technologies and infrastructure to better manage and integrate renewable energy sources onto the grid. This includes advanced systems for handling fluctuations in solar and wind power, and upgrading transmission and distribution networks to accommodate more renewable energy.



PPL offers programs like Solar Share, allowing customers to subscribe to local solar energy and receive credits on their bills. This program, along with other initiatives, demonstrates PPL's commitment to providing customers with cleaner energy options and can improve customer satisfaction and loyalty.



The company’s renewable energy focus aligns with broader global sustainability goals and allows them to reduce their carbon footprint. This can attract environmentally conscious customers and investors, potentially opening up new avenues for growth and financing.



PPL is also exploring opportunities in areas like carbon capture, small modular nuclear reactors, and long-duration energy storage, further diversifying its clean energy portfolio. The company plans to achieve its carbon emissions target of 70% by 2035 and of 80% by 2040, from its 2010 levels.

Other Utilities' Focus on Renewable Energy

Some other utility companies that are also focused on expanding their renewable operations have been discussed below:



Dominion Energy’s D long-term objective is to add more battery storage, solar, hydro and wind (offshore as well as onshore) projects by 2036 and increase the renewable energy capacity by more than 15% per year, on average, over the next 15 years.



NextEra Energy NEE expects to add 36.5-46.5 gigawatt (GW) of new renewables in the 2024-2027 period to the generation portfolio. As of the first quarter of 2025, it had nearly 3.2 GW of renewable projects in its existing backlog. The company’s renewables backlog is now nearly 28 GW.

PPL’s Earnings Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 and 2026 EPS indicates an increase of 7.69% and 8.06%, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

PPL Stock Trading at a Premium

PPL is trading at a premium relative to the industry, with a forward 12-month price-to-earnings of 18.93X compared with the industry average of 14.77X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

PPL Stock Price Performance

In the past month, PPL’s shares have risen 4.9% against the industry’s 1.3% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

PPL’s Zacks Rank

PPL currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).





