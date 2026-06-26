Can PPL's Clean Energy Collaborations Unlock New Growth Opportunities?

PPL Corporation PPL is advancing its clean energy strategy through partnerships focused on carbon-free generation and energy storage. Collaborations involving advanced nuclear technology and pumped-storage hydropower support rising electricity demand, strengthen grid reliability and create long-term growth opportunities, while advancing decarbonization objectives.



Recently, PPL's regulated utilities, Louisville Gas and Electric Company (LG&E) and Kentucky Utilities (KU) Company, partnered with X-energy Inc. (XE) to evaluate the deployment of Xe-100 small modular reactors (SMR) in Kentucky to support rising electricity demand with reliable, long-term clean energy. Nuclear power could help PPL meet this demand while maintaining reliability and supporting decarbonization goals.



LG&E and KU are also collaborating with Rye Development to explore the 266 megawatt Lewis Ridge Pumped Storage Project. The project is still under evaluation and would not begin operating until around 2031. If approved, the project could enhance grid reliability, support renewable energy integration and create a future investment opportunity that expands PPL's regulated asset base.



For PPL, this collaboration represents a strategic step toward diversifying its generation portfolio with advanced nuclear technology, enhancing long-term energy reliability. If feasibility studies prove successful, SMRs could provide a reliable, carbon-free baseload power source, positioning the utility to capitalize on growing electricity demand, driven by industrial expansion and data-center development.

Diversified Generation Sources Strengthen Growth Prospects

A diversified generation portfolio strengthens long-term growth prospects by enhancing grid reliability and reducing dependence on any single source. It also supports rising electricity demand and provides greater operational flexibility amid evolving energy market dynamics.



Duke Energy Corporation DUK benefits from a diversified electricity generation portfolio, with natural gas and fuel oil contributing 33.5% of output, followed by nuclear at 27.5%, coal at 14.5%, and hydroelectric and solar at 2%.



NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE derives nearly 54% of its electricity generation from renewable energy sources. The company maintains a diversified generation portfolio, with natural gas accounting for 34% of output, nuclear energy 8% and other sources 1%.

PPL’s Earnings Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 and 2027 earnings per share indicates a year-over-year increase of 7.73% and 8.13%, respectively.



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Debt to Capital

PPL's debt-to-capital ratio currently stands at 57.40%, lower than the electric power industry’s 60.97%.



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PPL’s Stock Price Performance

In the past month, the company’s shares have risen 3.3% compared with the industry’s 2.2% growth.



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PPL’s Zacks Rank

PPL currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.





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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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