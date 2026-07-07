Can PPL's Balanced Energy Portfolio Fuel Long-Term Earnings Growth?

PPL Corporation PPL benefits from a diversified energy portfolio, reducing fossil fuel dependence and generating stable cash flows through regulated utility operations. Its Kentucky operations include a balanced mix of coal, natural gas, hydro and solar generation, while its regulated utilities in Pennsylvania and Rhode Island provide reliable electricity and natural gas delivery services. This balanced approach allows PPL to support decarbonization without sacrificing a dependable electricity supply, creating a strong foundation for future earnings growth.



The company is also evaluating advanced nuclear technology with X-energy and a 266-megawatt pumped-storage hydro project with Rye Development to support future demand for reliable, carbon-free electricity. If approved, these projects could expand PPL's regulated asset base and strengthen long-term earnings growth.



The company's portfolio benefits from rising electricity demand driven by AI data centers and industrial expansion. Its Pennsylvania segment registered nearly 28.3 gigawatts (GW) of potential data center demand, while Kentucky's development pipeline totals 12.9 GW, largely driven by data center projects.



PPL's planned $23 billion investment through 2029 will modernize infrastructure, expand clean energy generation, support 10.3% annual rate base growth and drive upper-end 6-8% EPS growth. The company's diversified utilities, capital investments and balanced energy portfolio support steady earnings growth and long-term shareholder value.

Balanced Energy Mix Supports Utility Growth

A balanced mix of regulated, renewable and natural gas generation supports rising electricity demand while ensuring grid reliability. This diversified portfolio reduces fuel price risk, supports stable earnings and positions utilities for long-term growth through cleaner and more resilient power generation.



Xcel Energy XEL benefits from a balanced energy portfolio, expanding wind, solar, nuclear, natural gas and battery storage. It is strengthening generation and grid infrastructure to reliably meet rising data center and electrification demand.



NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE benefits from a diversified generation mix led by renewable energy, alongside natural gas, nuclear power and other energy sources, supporting reliable operations, lower emissions and long-term earnings growth.

PPL’s Earnings Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 and 2027 earnings per share indicates a year-over-year increase of 7.73% and 8.13%, respectively.



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Debt to Capital

PPL's debt-to-capital ratio currently stands at 57.40%, lower than the electric power industry’s 60.71%.



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PPL’s Stock Price Performance

In the past month, the company’s shares have risen 4.2% compared with the industry’s 4.5% growth.



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PPL’s Zacks Rank

PPL currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.





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PPL Corporation (PPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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