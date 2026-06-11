Can Power Utility Demand Become nVent Electric's Next Growth Driver?

nVent Electric NVT is benefiting from growing investments in power utility infrastructure. In the first quarter of 2026, nVent Electric's power utility business posted double-digit sales growth, and the company now sees power utility become its second-largest growth opportunity after data centers. NVT's prospects are set to benefit as power utility customers continue to increase their investment to expand grid capacity as electricity demand continues to rise.

Rising power demand from AI data centers is creating an additional need for transmission and distribution infrastructure. Utility customers are upgrading and expanding their networks to support higher electricity loads. This is driving the demand for nVent's Electric’s electrical protection and connection products, such as enclosures, power distribution products and related electrical equipment, which bodes well for the company’s prospects in the upcoming quarters.

NVT is investing significantly to support this demand. nVent Electric plans to spend approximately $130 million on capital expenditures in 2026, which is a 40% increase from the prior year. The company said a significant portion of this investment is being directed toward capacity expansion for power utility and data center projects. nVent Electric is also expanding its engineered building solutions business, which serves utility customers.

The EPG acquisition is helping nVent Electric increase its exposure to utility projects. Management stated EPG continues to perform above expectations and is providing additional opportunities in engineered buildings and electrical integration solutions. With double-digit utility sales growth, increased capacity investments and continued utility spending on grid expansion, power utilities are becoming a major contributor to nVent Electric's revenue growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for nVent Electric’s 2026 revenues is pegged at $4.98 billion, indicating a year-over-year increase of 27.9%.

How Do Competitors Fare Against NVT

nVent Electric competes with companies like Amphenol Corporation APH and Hubbell HUBB in the electrical infrastructure and equipment market.

Amphenol offers high-speed and power interconnect solutions through its IT Datacom business. Amphenol’s IT datacom business represented about 41% of total sales in the first quarter of 2026 and grew 81% organically year over year. Amphenol expects IT datacom sales to increase in the low-teens range in the second quarter of 2026, reflecting sequential growth, on the back of strong customer demand in both AI and traditional datacom.

Hubbell recently completed the acquisition of NSI Industries, a key manufacturer and supplier of electrical products. The acquisition is expected to strengthen Hubbell’s offerings in areas such as light industrial, data center and network infrastructure applications. Here, electrification trends are expected to support Hubbell's growth across the electrical industry, and the acquisition will help Hubbell expand its portfolio of infrastructure-related products for its electrical and utility customers.

NVT's Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of nVent Electric have surged 53.7% year to date against the Zacks Electronics - Miscellaneous Components industry’s decline of 6%.

nVent Electric YTD Price Return Performance



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From a valuation standpoint, nVent Electric trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 4.79X, higher than the industry’s average of 4.51X.

NVT Forward 12-Month P/S Ratio



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for nVent Electric’s 2026 and 2027 earnings per share (EPS) implies year-over-year growth of 35.8% and 22.3%, respectively. EPS estimates for both 2026 and 2027 have been revised upward by 9.6% and 15.1%, respectively, over the past 60 days.



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nVent Electric currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.