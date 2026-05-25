Can Powell's Growth Investments Create Long-Term Value for Investors?

Powell Industries, Inc. POWL remains focused on strengthening its growth pipeline through investments in lucrative projects and manufacturing facilities.



The company’s facility expansion project at the product factory in Houston augmented its manufacturing footprint and added significant capacity to serve growing orders. POWL spent approximately $11 million on the expansion project. This has been allowing Powell to meet strong demands in several sectors like data centers, hydrogen, carbon capture and other transitional energy markets. The expansionary efforts, which were completed in third-quarter fiscal 2025, are also playing a critical role in commercializing new products through organic investment in R&D.



Also, in August 2025, Powell announced an investment of $12.4 million to expand its production capacity at the Jacintoport fabrication yard facility in Houston. The company is on track to complete the Jacintoport expansionary project by the end of fiscal 2026 (ending September 2026). This announcement brings the cumulative investment across Powell’s three Houston manufacturing facilities to approximately $40 million over the past few years.



These investments will allow the company to boost its operational capacities, execute its current backlog and provide better services to its customers, thereby supporting its long-term growth.

Lucrative Projects of POWL’s Peers

EnerSys ENS has been making significant investments to expand the Thin Plate Pure Lead (TPPL) manufacturing capability. EnerSys announced its decision to shut down its lead-acid battery manufacturing plant in Tijuana, Mexico. The company will work on transitioning the majority of the production to its existing TPPL plant, based in Springfield, MO. This will help EnerSys to scale its TPPL platform, optimize its U.S. manufacturing footprint and better serve its data center customers.



Eaton Corporation plc ETN has also been making multiple investments for a while to boost growth. Since 2023, the company has invested more than $1 billion in manufacturing facilities for electrical solutions across North America. Eaton remains committed to increasing the production of electrical assemblies as well as power distribution and electric grid infrastructure solutions.

POWL’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Powell have gained 7.1% in the past month against the industry’s decline of 4.6%.



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From a valuation standpoint, POWL is trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91X, above the industry’s average of 23.45X. Powell carries a Value Score of F.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for POWL’s fiscal 2026 (ending September 2026) earnings has increased 2.8% over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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