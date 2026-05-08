Can Platform Expansion Support Hims & Hers Stock Before Q1 Earnings?

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. HIMS is scheduled to report first-quarter 2026 results on May 11, after the closing bell.

In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings per share (EPS) of 7 cents surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 250%. Over the trailing four quarters, its earnings outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate on two occasions and missed twice, delivering an earnings surprise of 69.5%, on average.

Let’s check out the factors that have shaped HIMS’ performance prior to this announcement.

Factors to Note Before Hims & Hers Reports

Hims & Hers’ first-quarter 2026 results are likely to reflect continued strength in its expanding personalized healthcare platform strategy. The company has been broadening its specialty offerings through newer categories such as low testosterone treatments, menopause and perimenopause care, proactive diagnostics and advanced laboratory testing, which is expected to have supported subscriber engagement and higher spending per user during the to-be-reported quarter. The rollout of Labs and the launch of multi-cancer early detection testing through Galleri may have further strengthened cross-selling opportunities and reinforced HIMS’ push toward preventative, data-driven healthcare.

The weight-loss business is likely to have remained a major growth driver in the quarter. Hims & Hers expanded its collaboration with Novo Nordisk, adding access to a broader portfolio of FDA-approved GLP-1 medications, including Wegovy and Ozempic offerings, while shifting away from broad marketing of compounded GLP-1 products in the United States. This transition may have improved customer confidence and supported demand for branded weight-loss treatments.

International expansion initiatives are also likely to have contributed positively to first-quarter 2026 performance. HIMS continued scaling operations across Europe and Canada following the ZAVA and Livewell acquisitions, while also announcing the proposed acquisition of Eucalyptus to deepen its international footprint.

However, first-quarter 2026 results may have been pressured by elevated operating expenses tied to infrastructure expansion, acquisitions, technology investments and marketing initiatives supporting newer specialties and international growth efforts. Additionally, evolving regulatory scrutiny surrounding compounded GLP-1 products may have continued to create uncertainty across portions of the weight-loss segment.

HIMS’ Estimate Picture

For first-quarter 2026, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $619.6 million, implying an improvement of 5.7% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.

The consensus estimate for EPS is pegged at 4 cents, indicating a plunge of 80% from the prior-year period’s reported number.

What Our Model Suggests About Hims & Hers

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Hims & Hers this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat.

Earnings ESP: Hims & Hers has an Earnings ESP of +35.58%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Hims & Hers Health, Inc. Quote

HIMS’ Share Price Performance

Over the past three months, Hims & Hers’ shares have gained 36%, outperforming Medical Info Systems’ 2.2% decline. HIMS’ shares also outperformed the Zacks Medical sector and the S&P 500’s loss of 8.7% and gain of 6.4%, respectively.

Three Months Price Comparison



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Hims & Hers’ peers like Omnicell, Inc. OMCL, Doximity, Inc. DOCS and Veeva Systems Inc. VEEV have all underperformed the company. OMCL, DOCS and VEEV’s shares are up 18.7%, down 5.4% and down 8.9%, respectively, in the same time frame.

Hims & Hers’ Key Valuation Metric

From a valuation standpoint, HIMS’ forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) is 1.9X, a discount to the industry's average of 3.4X and its five-year median of 2.6X.



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The company is trading at a discount to its peers, Doximity and Veeva Systems. However, Hims & Hers is trading at a premium to its peer, Omnicell. Doximity and Veeva Systems’ P/S currently stand at 6.9X and 7.4X, respectively, while the ratio for Omnicell stands at 1.6X.

This suggests that investors may be paying a lower price relative to the company's expected sales growth.

HIMS’ Long-Term Investment Visibility

Hims & Hers’ long-term investment visibility is supported by its expanding global healthcare ecosystem and increasing focus on vertically integrated, preventative care capabilities. Through acquisitions such as ZAVA, Livewell, YourBio Health and the proposed acquisition of Eucalyptus, HIMS is steadily building an international consumer-health platform with localized infrastructure, broader clinical reach and enhanced fulfillment capabilities across key global markets, including Europe, Canada, Australia and Japan. These strategic transactions strengthen Hims & Hers’ ability to scale personalized healthcare delivery while expanding access to high-demand specialties such as weight management, hormone health and diagnostics.

A central pillar of Hims & Hers’ long-term strategy is the expansion of its proactive, data-driven healthcare model. The rollout of Labs, multi-cancer early detection testing through Galleri and YourBio’s blood-sampling technology positions HIMS to deepen customer engagement through diagnostics, biomarker tracking and continuous health monitoring. By integrating testing, telehealth consultations, pharmacy fulfillment and personalized treatment pathways into a unified platform, the company is creating a more comprehensive healthcare ecosystem designed to improve retention, expand cross-selling opportunities and drive operating leverage over time. Collectively, expanding specialty offerings, international scale and vertically integrated healthcare infrastructure provide durable visibility into sustained long-term revenue growth and margin expansion.

Our Final Take on Hims & Hers

There is no denying that Hims & Hers continues to strengthen its position as a differentiated, platform-driven healthcare company, supported by its expanding specialty portfolio, growing international footprint and increasing focus on preventative, data-led care. Its integration of diagnostics, telehealth consultations, pharmacy fulfillment and personalized treatment pathways into a unified ecosystem reinforces the scalability of its operating model and supports long-term growth visibility. Investments in laboratory testing, proactive healthcare solutions and international expansion further strengthen its platform-led strategy.

However, the near-term setup heading into first-quarter 2026 results remains somewhat mixed. While momentum in weight-loss offerings, newer specialties and international initiatives is likely to support top-line growth, rising investments tied to acquisitions, infrastructure expansion, technology enhancement and marketing may continue to pressure profitability. Additionally, the evolving regulatory environment surrounding compounded GLP-1 products could create uncertainty within the weight-loss segment.

For investors considering fresh exposure, it may be prudent to wait for greater clarity around HIMS’ near-term execution and margin trajectory following the upcoming quarterly release. However, existing shareholders may continue holding the stock, as Hims & Hers’ expanding healthcare ecosystem and platform capabilities still support a constructive long-term investment thesis.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.