Can Pharmacy Wins and Home-Based Care Boost BTSG's Q2 Results?

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. BTSG is scheduled to report second-quarter 2026 results on July 31, before market hours.

In the last reported quarter, the company’s adjusted earnings per share of 39 cents beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 34.5%. Over the trailing four quarters, its earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate on three occasions, and missed once, delivering an earnings surprise of 14.6%, on average.

Let’s take a look at the factors that have influenced BTSG’s performance ahead of the announcement.

Factors Likely to Drive BTSG’s Q2 Performance

BrightSpring’s key drivers for second-quarter 2026 results are likely to include the performance of the Pharmacy Solutions segment, particularly the Specialty and Infusion businesses. Following a robust first-quarter performance, management raised its full-year revenue guidance to $14.73-$15.23 billion and raised adjusted EBITDA expectations to $795-$825 million, reflecting confidence in execution and favorable underlying demand trends.

The Pharmacy Solutions segment is likely to have remained the primary growth driver during the quarter under review. Specialty and Infusion business, supported by prescription growth, expanded limited distribution drug (LDD) offerings and increased generic utilization, is likely to have gained strong momentum. Specialty prescription volumes grew more than 30% year over year in the first quarter, while infusion continued to post mid-teen script growth. The trend is likely to have continued in the soon-to-be-reported quarter. The addition of four exclusive ultra-narrow LDDs during the first quarter and continued ramp-up of existing LDDs are expected to have supported revenue growth during the second quarter. Fee-for-service programs, including hub services and manufacturer agreements, likely remained another important contributor to the segment's performance.

Infusion services are expected to have delivered healthy growth during the second quarter. Management previously noted double-digit growth across both acute and chronic specialty infusion businesses, supported by process improvements and geographic expansion. The IG Connect concierge program and investments in chronic specialty therapies are likely to have strengthened patient engagement and contributed to higher utilization in the soon-to-be-reported quarter. BrightSpring also continues to expand its infusion footprint, which currently covers around one-third of the country for acute services and approximately half the country for chronic specialty infusion, providing a meaningful runway for future growth.

Within the Provider Services segment, Home Healthcare is expected to have maintained momentum in the second quarter, supported by census growth, de novo expansion, preferred Medicare Advantage contracts and the successful integration of the acquired Amedisys and LHC branches. Management indicated that these acquired assets outperformed expectations during the first quarter. These assets are projected to contribute approximately $30 million in EBITDA during 2026, implying encouraging performance in the second quarter. Rehab and Personal Care businesses are also expected to have delivered steady growth, benefiting from expanding patient volumes, the continued rollout of the Rehab in Motion program and stable operating performance.

Despite these positives, the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) is expected to have remained a headwind for the Home and Community Pharmacy business, with management projecting an approximately $45 million revenue impact in the second quarter as well as each of the quarters in the second half of 2026. Brand-to-generic conversions are also likely to have weighed on revenue growth during the quarter, although LDD wins, commercial execution and higher generic utilization should have helped offset much of the pressure.

Operational efficiencies, procurement initiatives, automation and AI-driven workflow improvements are expected to have supported margin expansion in the second quarter. Management expects scale benefits, favorable business mix and disciplined cost management to drive operating leverage, positioning BrightSpring to remain on track to achieve its earnings outlook.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. Price

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. price | BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. Quote

BTSG’s Estimate Picture

For second-quarter 2026, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $3.65 billion, implying an improvement of 15.9% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.

The consensus estimate for adjusted earnings per share is pegged at 37 cents, indicating growth of 68.2% from the prior-year period’s reported number.

What Our Model Suggests About BTSG

Per our proven model, a stock with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold), along with a positive Earnings ESP, has higher chances of beating estimates. This is not the case here, as you can see below.

BrightSpring’s Earnings ESP: BTSG has an Earnings ESP of -1.35%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank of BTSG: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

BTSG’s Share Price Performance

In the year-to-date period, BTSG shares have rallied 92.2%, significantly outperforming the broader Zacks Medical Services Market, which has declined 0.8%. BTSG has comfortably outpaced the S&P 500, which has gained 7.8% year to date, reflecting strong investor confidence in the company's specialty pharmacy and provider services growth, disciplined execution and improving profitability.

BTSG has also delivered markedly stronger returns than its Medical Services peers. While HealthEquity HQY has advanced 8.1% year to date, Cencora, Inc. COR has lost 7.9%. BTSG stock has significantly outperformed the broader Zacks Medical sector, which generated a modest 0.8% return during the same period.



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BTSG’s Key Valuation Metric

From a valuation standpoint, BrightSpring is trading at a forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of 0.88X, reflecting a valuation that sits between those of its medical services peers.

The valuation suggests that investors are recognizing BTSG’s improving earnings profile, specialty and infusion growth, expanding home-based care platform and margin expansion potential while still assigning a more measured multiple than higher-growth medical services companies.

BTSG currently trades well below HealthEquity, which carries a forward 12-month P/S multiple of 5.65X, but above Cencora, which is valued at 0.17X sales.



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BTSG’s Long-Term Investment Visibility

BrightSpring’s long-term investment thesis continues to strengthen as healthcare delivery shifts toward lower-cost home and community-based settings. The company operates an integrated healthcare platform spanning Specialty Pharmacy, Infusion, Home & Community Pharmacy and Provider Services, enabling coordinated care for medically complex patients while expanding opportunities across Medicare, Medicaid and commercial markets. Investments in specialty pharmacy, infusion therapies, home health, rehabilitation and value-based care initiatives position BTSG to benefit from growing demand for home-based healthcare services. Meanwhile, disciplined integration of acquired home health operations, de novo expansion and investments in commercial capabilities provide additional avenues for sustainable revenue growth and operating leverage.

Operational excellence and technology remain key differentiators supporting BrightSpring's long-term strategy. Investment in automation, AI and process improvement initiatives is enhancing productivity, patient outcomes and clinical workflows across both pharmacy and provider operations. Combined with a stronger balance sheet following the Community Living divestiture, disciplined capital allocation, expanding LDD relationships and operational efficiencies, these initiatives support BrightSpring's objective of delivering sustained earnings growth, margin expansion and long-term shareholder value.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.