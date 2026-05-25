Can PepsiCo's Innovation Push Reignite its Growth in 2026?

PepsiCo, Inc. PEP is leaning heavily on innovation and portfolio transformation to reignite growth momentum in 2026. The company has been rolling out a broad range of new products across snacks and beverages, while refreshing core brands with improved value offerings, updated packaging and stronger marketing support. Management noted that innovation remains central to its “Hungry for Growth” strategy, with launches spanning functional snacks, better-for-you beverages and flavor extensions aimed at attracting new consumers and driving repeat purchases. Early signs suggest these efforts are beginning to gain traction, particularly in North America Foods, where volume growth returned during the first quarter.



PepsiCo’s innovation pipeline is increasingly focused on health-conscious and functional categories, areas seeing faster consumer demand growth. The company highlighted strong momentum in brands such as Smartfood, SunChips and Siete, while also expanding offerings with low sugar, no artificial colors and protein-focused innovations. New launches, including Doritos Protein, Smartfood with fiber and reformulated Gatorade products, are expected to gain broader distribution through the summer as shelf resets continue across retail channels. Management indicated that many innovation launches are currently only at 40-50% ACV distribution, leaving significant room for expansion in the coming quarters.



Beyond product innovation, PepsiCo is pairing its growth initiatives with aggressive productivity improvements to fund investments and strengthen execution. The company is using AI, digital ordering systems and supply-chain optimization to improve efficiency while reinvesting savings into advertising, promotions and category expansion. PepsiCo also sees major opportunities tied to global events like the World Cup, where innovation, personalized marketing and occasion-based campaigns are expected to accelerate brand engagement worldwide. With strong momentum in international markets, improving snack trends and expanding functional beverage offerings, PepsiCo’s innovation push could play a key role in reigniting sustainable growth in 2026 and beyond.

Innovation-Led Growth Strategies Powering KO & KDP

Innovation, healthier offerings and portfolio diversification are helping Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. KDP and The Coca-Cola Company KO strengthen consumer engagement and drive long-term growth momentum in 2026.



Keurig Dr Pepper’s is using innovation and portfolio diversification to strengthen growth momentum in 2026, particularly across energy drinks, hydration and functional beverages. The company continues to introduce new flavors, expand zero-sugar offerings and scale fast-growing brands such as Electrolit and Dr Pepper Creamy Coconut. KDP is also investing in premium and health-oriented beverage trends while improving distribution and marketing execution across channels. Combined with productivity initiatives and disciplined pricing, the company’s innovation-led strategy is helping drive stronger category participation and sustainable long-term growth.



Coca-Cola’s performance is accelerating innovation across its beverage portfolio to reignite growth in 2026, with a sharper focus on functional drinks, premium hydration, zero-sugar offerings and energy beverages. The company continues to expand beyond traditional carbonated soft drinks through new flavors, healthier formulations and targeted marketing campaigns aimed at younger and health-conscious consumers. Coca-Cola is also leveraging its global distribution network and digital capabilities to scale innovation faster across markets, while premiumization and occasion-based marketing remain key drivers of consumer engagement and long-term revenue growth.

PEP’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of PepsiCo have lost 10.2% in the past three months compared with the industry’s decline of 3%.



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From a valuation standpoint, PEP trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03X, slightly above the industry’s average of 19.39X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PEP’s 2026 and 2027 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 5.1% and 3.2%, respectively. The company’s EPS estimates for 2026 and 2027 have moved northward in the past seven days.



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PEP stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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