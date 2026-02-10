Can PepsiCo Balance Innovation Spending and Margin Expansion?

PepsiCo, Inc. PEP can balance innovation spending and margin expansion by tightly managing growth investments with productivity. The company continues to make constant innovations, well-aligned with evolving consumer preferences, especially the shift toward health-oriented beverages and snacks, premium and protein offerings, functional products and clean-label reformulations.



Innovation, being a critical priority, PEP is working with a heightened sense of urgency to build new platforms targeting rapidly growing segments that are otherwise low-growth categories. PepsiCo’s strong focus on innovation, particularly around permissible and functional product benefits, along with ongoing portfolio reshaping, optimized price-pack architecture and growth initiatives in Away From Home channels, appears encouraging. The company continues to invest in product innovation, brand building and portfolio transformation, particularly in higher-margin areas.



PepsiCo is funding such investments through strict cost management, productivity initiatives and strategic pricing actions, allowing it to reinvest savings into innovation and brand building alongside protecting margins. The company’s productivity initiatives are poised to help fund disciplined commercial investments and boost profitability. Its productivity initiatives extend beyond cost-containment efforts and revenue-management tactics, focusing on operational excellence, innovation and sustainable value creation.



PEP plans to accelerate its global productivity initiatives by expanding automation, digitalization and simplification efforts across the organization, reinforcing its focus on disciplined execution and sustained profitability. Strategic pricing and mix actions further support margins. In short, PepsiCo’s balanced strategy of channeling productivity savings into targeted innovation bolsters its ability to sustain margin expansion while driving resilient growth and reinforcing its competitive strength.

PEP’s Peers: How are They Performing?

The Coca-Cola Company KO is driving productivity gains through cost discipline, supply-chain efficiencies and operational optimization to retain margin strength amid input-cost and macroeconomic pressures. KO has delivered strong productivity growth by leveraging technology for data analytics, streamlining supply-chain operations and improving employee engagement. As such, Coca-Cola is evolving into a total beverage company with a resilient, all-weather strategy that integrates marketing, innovation and revenue growth management.



Monster Beverage Corporation MNST places a strong emphasis on driving productivity. It focuses on productivity through strategic investments in research and development, operational excellence and cost management. MNST continues to innovate with new flavors and health-oriented products while optimizing its supply chain and implementing strategic pricing actions to enhance profit margins. MNST’s productivity efforts, bolstered by product innovations and launches, offer a competitive edge and boost growth in the energy drinks market.

PEP’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of PepsiCo have gained 14.9% in the past six months compared with the industry’s growth of 15.3%





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, PEP trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22X compared with the industry’s average of 20.16X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PEP’s 2026 and 2027 earnings per share (EPS) implies a year-over-year rise of 5.3% and 6.9%, respectively. The estimates for 2026 and 2027 have moved north in the past 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

PepsiCo stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2026. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful.

From inception in 2012 through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2026. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CocaCola Company (The) (KO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.