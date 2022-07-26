Can Penske (PAG) Maintain Its Beat Streak in Q2 Earnings?

Penske Automotive Group PAG is slated to release second-quarter 2022 results on Jul 27, before the opening bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s earnings per share and revenues is pegged at $4.38 and $7.06 billion, respectively.

The auto retailer came up with better-than-anticipated results in the last reported quarter on higher-than-expected gross profit in the Retail Automotive and Retail Commercial Truck segments. Over the preceding four quarters, the company topped estimates on all occasions, with the average being 17.7%. This is depicted in the graph below:

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Quote

Trend in Estimate Revisions

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Penske’s second-quarter earnings per share has been revised downward by 1 cent in the past 60 days. The bottom-line projection implies a year-on-year decline of 2.01%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues suggests a year-over-year increase of 1.1%.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Penske this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here.

Earnings ESP: Penske has an Earnings ESP of -0.63%. This is because the Most Accurate Estimate is pegged 3 cents lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Penske currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Factors at Play

The automotive retailer’s second-quarter results will reflect the robust demand for vehicles along with rising average prices per vehicle. However, a supply-demand mismatch amid the chip crisis is expected to have put a lid on inventory and sales. Additionally, Penske has been bearing the brunt of rising selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses amid CarShop expansion, the ramp-up of e-commerce activities and the introduction of new tools and technologies. In the last reported quarter, SG&A flared up more than 20.1% year over year. The trend of escalating SG&A costs is expected to have dented margins.

Here's a peek into the key predictions for revenues and gross profit across Penske’s segments.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s revenues from the Retail Automotive segment — which accounts for the bulk of Penske’s overall top line — is pegged at $6,031 million, indicating a contraction from the $6,198 million recorded in the year-ago quarter. Also, gross profit for the segment is pegged at $1,037 million, implying a decline from $1,040 million reported in the prior-year period.

For the June-end quarter, the consensus mark for revenues in the Retail Commercial Truck segment stands at $747 million, suggesting growth of $625 million from the year-ago level. The estimate for gross profit stands at $80 million, suggesting a fall from the year-earlier level of $103 million.

The consensus mark for revenues in the Commercial Vehicles Australia/Power Systems and Other for second-quarter 2022 is pegged at $166 million, implying a nominal increase from $165 million recorded in second-quarter 2021. The same for gross profit for the segment is $43.4 million, implying an uptick of 9.5% year over year.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are a few stocks in the auto sector that are lined up to release quarterly results soon. Encouragingly, our model predicts an earnings beat for these stocks:

Oshkosh Corporation OSK has an Earnings ESP of +8.67% and a Zacks Rank #3. The stock is set to report second-quarter 2022 earnings on Jul 28.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Oshkosh’s to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues is pegged at 93 cents per share and $2.2 billion, respectively. Over the trailing four quarters, OSK surpassed earnings estimates twice for as many misses, with the average negative surprise being 1.21%.

Magna International MGA has an Earnings ESP of +5.82% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is slated to release second-quarter results on Jul 29.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Magna’s to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues is pegged at 95 cents per share and $8.77 billion, respectively. Over the trailing four quarters, MGA surpassed earnings estimates twice for as many misses, with the average being 12.6%.

Lear Corporation LEA has an Earnings ESP of +6.93% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is set to post second-quarter results on Aug 2.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Lear’s to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues is pegged at $1.18 per share and $4.75 billion, respectively. LEA surpassed earnings estimates in three of the last four quarters and missed once, with the average being 6.53%.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Lead to Big Gains for Your Portfolio

The significance of semiconductors can't be overstated. Your smartphone couldn't function without it. Your personal computer would crash in minutes. Digital cameras, washing machines, refrigerators, ovens. You wouldn't be able to use any of them without semiconductors.

Disruptions in the supply chain have given semiconductors tremendous pricing power. That's why they present such a tremendous opportunity for investors.

And today, in a new free report, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most. It's yours free and with no obligation.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.