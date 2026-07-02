Can Partnerships and PPAs Continue to Power NextEra's Earnings Growth?

NextEra Energy NEE offers an attractive long-term investment opportunity, driven by its leadership in renewable energy and an expanding portfolio of long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs). Rising demand for reliable, carbon-free electricity from data centers, technology companies and industrial customers supports continued growth, while its regulated utility business provides stable cash flows and a resilient earnings base.



Strategic partnerships are strengthening NextEra's growth outlook. Agreements with Google Cloud and Meta are expanding demand for the company's wind, solar and battery storage projects while adding long-duration contracted revenues. These PPAs enhance earnings visibility, reduce exposure to power price volatility and diversify the customer base through high-quality counterparties.



NextEra’s subsidiary has entered into an MOU with Xcel Energy to accelerate the development of new power generation for large electricity consumers, including data centers. The agreement strengthens their long-standing partnership and supports faster capacity expansion to meet rising power demand.



With disciplined capital investment, a robust renewable development pipeline and a growing backlog of contracted assets, NextEra is well positioned to deliver sustainable earnings growth.



NextEra's expanding portfolio of PPAs provides the foundation for its renewable growth by securing stable, contracted revenues and supporting new project development. These agreements underpin a 33-gigawatt (“GW”) backlog of signed projects, giving the company strong earnings visibility. Supported by this contracted pipeline, NextEra’s unit Energy Resources plans to significantly expand its renewable generation and storage portfolio, reinforcing long-term earnings growth as demand for clean electricity continues to rise.

Long-Term PPAs Boost Prospects of the Utilities

Long-term PPAs benefit utilities by providing stable, contracted revenues, improving cash flow visibility and reducing exposure to power price volatility. This supports infrastructure investments, strengthens earnings stability and enables continued expansion of reliable, clean energy generation.



Other than NextEra Energy, Dominion Energy D and Duke Energy DUK are well positioned to benefit from long-term PPAs. These agreements provide stable, predictable revenues, support renewable energy investments, reduce market risk and improve earnings visibility, enabling both utilities to meet growing demand for reliable, low-carbon electricity while supporting long-term growth.

NextEra’s Earnings Estimates Moving North

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NEE’s 2026 and 2027 earnings per share indicates a year-over-year increase of 8.09% and 8.68%, respectively.



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NextEra Price Performance

Shares of NextEra have gained 6.2% in the past six-month period compared with the Zacks Utility - Electric Power industry’s rally of 8.5%.

Price Performance (Six months)



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NEE Stock Returns Better Than Its Industry

Return on equity (“ROE”) is a financial ratio that measures how well a company uses its shareholders’ equity to generate profits. The current ROE of the company indicates that it is using shareholders’ funds more efficiently than peers.



NextEra’s trailing 12-month ROE is 12.25%, ahead of the industry average of 11.21%.



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NEE’s Rank

NextEra currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dominion Energy Inc. (D) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.