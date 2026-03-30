Can Pan American Silver Sustain Its Strong Cash Flow Momentum?

Pan American Silver Corp. PAAS reported a record cash flow in 2025, indicating robust operational cash generation and disciplined capital spending.



A free cash flow of $1.15 billion in 2025 pushed Pan American Silver’s cash and short-term investments balance to $1.3 billion. At the end of 2025, the company had working capital of $1.38 billion and $750 million available under its credit facility. The company’s total liquidity, as of Dec. 31, 2025, was $2.07 billion.



The company has returned about $221 million to shareholders in 2025 through dividends and share buybacks. Backed by a strong cash flow generation, PAAS hiked its quarterly dividend by 29% to 18 cents from the prior payment of 14 cents. In comparison, its peer, Hecla Mining Company HL, maintains an annual dividend of 2 cents, while Endeavour Silver Corporation EXK currently does not pay a dividend.



In 2026, the company expects another strong year of cash flow generation. The company produced 22.8 million ounces of silver in 2025, surpassing its expectations. The figure increased 8% from 2024. For 2026, the company expects silver production of 25-27 million ounces, indicating a year-over-year increase of 14% at the midpoint. The prospects of solid production, driven by mine performances, along with the solid rally in silver prices, support this view.

Performance of Pan American Silver’s Peers

Hecla Mining’s strong operating performance translated into solid cash generation during the year. It achieved $310 million in free cash flow in 2025, with a cash balance of $242 million. Hecla Mining reported cash from operating activities of $563 million in 2025.



Endeavour Silver reported $156.3 million in mine operating cash flow for 2025. Its cash at the end of 2025 was $215.4 million. The company produced 11.2 million silver equivalent ounces in 2025, marking an increase of 48% year over year.

PAAS’ Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

In a year, PAAS shares have skyrocketed 103% compared with the industry's 146.8% whopping growth. In comparison, the Basic Materials sector has risen 37.9%, whereas the S&P 500 has moved up 18.4%.

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PAAS is currently trading at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings multiple of 11.13X compared with the industry average of 14.39X.

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The consensus mark for 2026 earnings is pegged at $4.48 per share, indicating a year-over-year jump of 76.3%. The estimate for 2027 of $5.14 suggests an increase of 14.9%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Pan American Silver’s earnings for 2026 has moved up 36.2% over the past 60 days, and the same for 2027 has risen 37.7%.

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PAAS currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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Hecla Mining Company (HL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Endeavour Silver Corporation (EXK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.