Can Orion Convert $200M of New Awards Into Stronger 2026 Results?

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. ORN entered 2026 with improving momentum after securing approximately $219 million of new awards and change orders during the first quarter of 2026. The new business lifted the total backlog to $668 million and reinforced management's confidence in achieving its full-year guidance. The key question for investors is whether these contract wins can translate into stronger revenue and profitability through the remainder of 2026.



Orion booked roughly $219 million in new awards during the first quarter, spanning both its Marine and Concrete businesses. Marine wins included maintenance dredging, a road bridge project for the U.S. Army in Hawaii and a petroleum terminal expansion project. The Concrete segment secured multiple data center projects, and expanded site work and other commercial construction awards. The company's opportunity pipeline extends well beyond the current backlog. Orion estimates a record $24 billion pipeline supported by several structural demand drivers across both business segments.



Another factor that could help convert new awards into stronger results is the acquisition of J.E. McAmis, completed in February 2026. The acquisition expands Orion's geographic presence across the Pacific Northwest, Alaska, Hawaii and Western Canada while adding specialized heavy civil, jetty, breakwater and environmental construction capabilities. It also strengthens Orion's fleet with additional Jones Act-qualified marine assets and broadens its exposure to large federal infrastructure projects. Management expects the acquisition to be accretive to adjusted EBITDA and margins as integration progresses.



While Orion's outlook has improved, execution risks remain. The integration of J.E. McAmis adds operational complexity and contributed to higher first-quarter acquisition and integration costs. The company also increased borrowings to finance the acquisition, with total debt rising to approximately $72 million at the end of the first quarter. As with most construction companies, project timing, government funding, fixed-price contract execution and customer award schedules could influence how quickly backlog converts into revenue and profitability.



Orion appears better positioned entering the remainder of 2026 than it was a year ago. Approximately $219 million of first-quarter awards, a growing $668 million backlog, expanding exposure to defense infrastructure and AI-driven data center construction, and the strategic addition of J.E. McAmis collectively strengthen the company's growth platform. If Orion continues executing projects efficiently while successfully integrating its latest acquisition, the recent contract momentum could translate into stronger financial performance over the remainder of 2026.

Orion’s Position in a Competitive Infrastructure Market

Orion operates in a competitive infrastructure construction market alongside larger engineering and construction companies such as MasTec, Inc. MTZ and Fluor Corporation FLR, both benefiting from favorable trends in public infrastructure, industrial construction and mission-critical projects.



MasTec is benefiting from broad award momentum across power delivery, clean energy, infrastructure, pipelines and data center-related work. Its backlog reached a record $20.3 billion, up $1.4 billion sequentially, supported by a 1.4x book-to-bill. Strong customer demand for turnkey infrastructure, grid upgrades, data center connectivity and pipeline projects is strengthening MasTec’s multiyear growth visibility.



Fluor is focused on converting early-stage engineering and front-end design work into larger EPC awards. The company reported $2.7 billion of first-quarter new awards, while front-end work represents more than $60 billion of potential backlog if clients move forward. Fluor’s opportunity set spans LNG, power, nuclear, critical minerals, refining and data centers, supported by disciplined project selection.



Within this landscape, Orion’s $200 million-plus of post-quarter awards are strategically important. These awards include a $100 million port renovation project, a $40 million dredging project and a $24 million data center project, reinforcing momentum across both Marine and Concrete.

ORN Stock’s Price Performance & Valuation Trend

Shares of Orion have jumped 55.4% year to date, outperforming the Zacks Building Products - Heavy Construction industry, the broader Construction sector and the S&P 500 index.



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ORN stock is currently trading at a premium compared with the industry, with a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 38.59, as evidenced by the chart below.



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Earnings Estimate Revision of ORN

ORN’s earnings estimates for 2026 and 2027 have remained unchanged in the past 30 days. However, the estimates for 2026 and 2027 imply year-over-year growth of 60% and 68.3%, respectively.



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Orion stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.