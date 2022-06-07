Can Oracle’s Cloud Prospects Pull It Through the Dark Clouds?

IT giant Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) is gearing up to release its fourth-quarter Fiscal 2022 results on June 13, and analysts have mixed feelings about its prospects ahead of the print. This sentiment is due to the possibility of the economy slowing down, geopolitical turmoil, and a heavy sell-off in the technology sector.

The Merger Conundrum

For context, Oracle's offerings include application and infrastructure products and services for enterprises. In order to expand its footing in the healthcare domain, the company is set to acquire healthcare IT solution provider Cerner Corporation (CERN) for $28.3 billion very soon.

The company is confident that the deal will be accretive to its non-GAAP earnings in Fiscal Year 2023 and will prove to be a significant growth catalyst in the future.

However, despite the deal being promising for Oracle, the move is not sitting well with investors, who have always looked at Oracle as a strong dividend company. In the last reported quarter, Oracle reduced the buyback prior to the purchase of Cerner.

Going above these noises, Monness Crespi Hardt analyst Brian White showed optimism regarding Oracle's performance, as well as a solid longer-term outlook, ahead of the earnings release. He pointed out that the company has received all the necessary antitrust approvals to go ahead and close the Cerner deal and expects the transaction to be completed this week.

The Cloud Holds Promises

White believes that the fact that Oracle's long-term business model is based on "a solid foundation to support strong cloud growth in the coming years" is a boon for the company. This will, according to the analyst, provide ample room for the market to increase its confidence in the company's long-term prospects.

"In our view, Oracle offers investors a high-quality value play with the opportunity to participate in an attractive cloud transformation," opined White.

FQ4 Concerns and Analyst's Rating

Recently, peers Salesforce (CRM) and Microsoft (MSFT) indicated significant currency headwinds in the current quarter. White expects the same headwinds to weigh on Oracle as well, and the company will struggle to meet White's revenue estimate of $11.66 billion and non-GAAP EPS outlook of $1.40.

Nonetheless, White remained overall cheerful about Oracle, reiterating a Buy rating on the stock, with a price target of $126.

Wall Street's Take

Analyst consensus on the Street is cautiously optimistic, with a Moderate Buy rating based on six Buys, 12 Holds, and one Sell over the past three months. The average Oracle price target stands at $90.06, indicating upside potential of 23.9% from current levels.

Bottom Line

Amid the high level of uncertainty in the economy and weak outlook in multiple industries, investors are considering large-cap stocks, such as Oracle, as safe bets. Moreover, one cannot stress enough the fact that the future is digital.

Any company that has a bright future in digital transformation is on every investor's radar. Oracle has the combination of both a large market capitalization and a strong position to benefit from the ongoing digital transformation. This makes the company one of the best options when considering a long-term investment.

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.