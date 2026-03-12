Can Optical Communications Momentum Drive Fabrinet's Revenue Growth?

Fabrinet FN is witnessing strong growth in its optical communications business, which is aiding its overall revenue growth. Revenues from the Optical communications business reached $833 million, rising 29% year over year and 11% on a sequential basis in the second quarter of fiscal 2026. Optical communications remained the largest contributor to Fabrinet’s business and played a key role in pushing total revenues to a record $1.13 billion for the quarter.



The telecom business was the biggest driver of optical communications growth. Telecom revenues surged 59% year over year to $554 million and grew 17% on a sequential basis as demand across multiple customers remained strong. Revenues from data center interconnect products reached $142 million, rising 42% on a year-over-year basis. Here, growth is being driven by rising shipments of coherent optical modules, particularly 400ZR and 800ZR modules used in data center interconnect networks.



Datacom performance also showed improvement during the second quarter. Datacom revenues totaled $278 million, increasing 2% on a sequential basis. Management expects the Datacom segment to witness continued sequential growth, backed by strong demand where the company continues to ship significant volumes of high-speed transceivers used in large data center networks.



Looking ahead, Fabrinet expects telecom and datacom markets to rise sequentially and continue their growth in the third quarter of fiscal 2026. Strong demand for optical products used in telecom and data center networks is expected to support further growth in the optical communications segment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 and 2027 revenues indicates a year-over-year increase of around 33.1% and 18.5%, respectively.

How Competitors Fare Against Fabrinet

Fabrinet faces stiff competition from the likes of Lumentum LITE and Coherent COHR in the optical communications market.

Coherent and NVIDIA recently announced a multi-year strategic agreement to develop advanced optical technologies used in AI data centers. As part of the deal, NVIDIA has made a multibillion-dollar purchase commitment for Coherent’s laser and optical networking products. In addition, NVIDIA will invest $2 billion in Coherent to support research and development, expand manufacturing capacity and strengthen operations as the latter increases its U.S.-based production capabilities.

Lumentum has also entered into a multi-year strategic partnership with NVIDIA to develop advanced optical technologies used in AI data centers. Under the agreement, NVIDIA has made a multibillion-dollar purchase commitment for Lumentum’s advanced laser components. In addition, NVIDIA will invest $2 billion in Lumentum to support research and development, expand manufacturing capacity and strengthen operations as Lumentum builds a new fabrication facility in the United States.

Fabrinet’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Fabrinet have surged 46% in the past six months, outperforming the Zacks Electronics - Miscellaneous Components industry’s growth of 11.6%.

Fabrinet 6-Month Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

FN shares are overvalued, as suggested by the Value Score of F. In terms of the forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) multiple, Fabrinet shares are trading at 3.79X, higher than the industry’s average of 2.32X.

Fabrinet’s Forward 12-Month P/S Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Fabrinet’s fiscal 2026 earnings is pegged at $13.58 per share, up 2.2% over the past 60 days, and marking a year-over-year increase of 33.5%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, Fabrinet carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Fabrinet (FN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Coherent Corp. (COHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.