Can OPRX's Patient Engagement Tools Win Amid Fierce Competition?

OptimizeRx OPRX delivered an encouraging first-quarter 2025, with revenues rising 11% year over year to $21.9 million and adjusted EBITDA reaching $1.5 million — a significant year-over-year turnaround. Despite its seasonally weakest quarter, OPRX is seeing momentum in its core platform, anchored by DAAP and advanced micro-neighborhood targeting. The company’s strength lies in its broad reach across point-of-care networks and its ability to integrate direct-to-consumer (DTC) and HCP-facing campaigns.

CEO Steve Silvestro emphasized that OPRX is being increasingly viewed as a strategic commercialization partner, especially as pharma spending gets more focused and selective. Their platform's ROI — claimed at over 10:1 — and a 25% script lift in six months underscore its value proposition in a tightening market.

Also, more than 80% of its 2025 revenues are already contracted, and the company has begun shifting toward a subscription-based model, with early traction in data-as-a-service offerings. This could bring margin stability and predictability, which are key for long-term value creation. Though gross margin dipped slightly due to a higher mix of managed services, the company is confident about its ability sustain margins in the 60% range while expanding high-margin data solutions.

OptimizeRx also addressed concerns about regulatory pressures and pharma budget volatility, stating it hasn’t seen meaningful headwinds yet. Rather, there’s greater client focus on cost-effective digital solutions, which could be a tailwind for OPRX.

In a fiercely competitive digital health space where giants like Veeva are evolving rapidly, OPRX’s integration of scalable omnichannel tools and data-driven insights may provide it with a durable edge if it continues to execute with discipline and agility. The challenge lies in scaling subscriptions while maintaining innovation to avoid margin pressures and defend its niche in a shifting digital engagement landscape.

Tools From Peers

Omnicell OMCL is reinforcing its digital health strategy through the Intelligence-Enabled Pharmacy vision. The company is scaling its OmniSphere platform — a cloud-based, AI-powered solution that offers predictive analytics and real-time medication inventory management. Despite near-term macroeconomic challenges and a pause in large-scale capex projects, Omnicell remains committed to automating and digitally transforming medication management workflows across hospitals and health systems.

OMCL’s Advanced Services suite further integrates automation, analytics, and remote pharmacy services, aimed at optimizing clinical and financial outcomes for healthcare providers. These innovations position Omnicell as a strategic enabler of smart, data-driven pharmacy operations.

Teladoc Health TDOC is doubling down on digital mental health with its BetterHelp platform and recent acquisition of UpLift, an in-network virtual mental health provider. This move enables Teladoc to offer covered-benefits therapy options to users, improving conversion rates and reducing out-of-pocket costs. UpLift’s network of more than 1,500 licensed professionals complements BetterHelp’s reach of 35,000 therapists, supporting therapy, psychiatry and medication management.

Teladoc is also investing in AI-enabled clinical documentation tools and its Prism care delivery platform, which enhances integration across the virtual care ecosystem. These steps underline its ambition to deliver scalable, tech-driven behavioral and chronic care solutions globally.

OPRX’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of OptimizeRx have surged 187.9% year to date compared with the industry’s growth of 18%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

OPRX’s forward 12-month P/S of 2.33X is lower than the industry’s average of 8.86X, and also lower than its five-year median of 3.57X. However, it carries a Value Scoreof F.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OPRX’s 2025 earnings per share suggests a 63.6% improvement from the 2024 level.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

OptimizeRx stock currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

OptimizeRx Corp. (OPRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.