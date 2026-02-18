Can OPKO Health's Pipeline Progress and Deals Drive Growth in 2026?

OPKO Health, Inc. OPK is well-poised for growth in the coming quarters, supported by the potential of RAYALDEE. The optimism surrounding the stock is backed by RAYALDEE’s performance and strategic partnerships. However, stiff competition and overdependence on RAYALDEE pose concerns.

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have lost 10.3% over the past six months compared with the industry's 7.8% decline. The S&P 500 has increased 8.8% in the said time frame.

This renowned multinational biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company has a market capitalization of $944.3 million. The company predicts 30% growth for fiscal 2026 and anticipates maintaining its strong performance going forward. OPKO Health’s earnings surpassed estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed in the other two, the average beat being 58.52%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Factors Favoring OPK Stock

Potential of RAYALDEE: RAYALDEE, OPKO Health’s flagship renal therapy in the U.S. market over the past two years, is the first and only FDA-approved treatment for secondary hyperparathyroidism in adults with stage 3 or 4 chronic kidney disease and concomitant vitamin D insufficiency. The product continues to demonstrate solid commercial traction, underpinned by effective sales execution and broad distribution across major U.S. wholesalers and retail pharmacy channels.

OPKO maintains rebate and discount arrangements with healthcare providers and payors to support access and utilization. For the three- and nine-month periods ended Sept. 30, 2025, the company recorded net product revenues of $7.5 million and $21.0 million, respectively, from RAYALDEE sales.

Strategic Agreements: OPKO Health has undertaken a series of strategic partnerships and divestitures aimed at strengthening its balance sheet and sharpening its operational focus. In February, the company’s subsidiary, OPKO Biologics, and Entera Bio expanded their 2025 Collaboration and License Agreement to advance the first oral long-acting PTH analog (LA-PTH) as a once-daily tablet for patients with hypoparathyroidism.

In October, its subsidiary ModeX Therapeutics Inc. entered into a license and collaboration agreement with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. to discover and develop multispecific antibodies across several therapeutic areas of mutual interest. The collaboration leverages ModeX’s MSTAR platform alongside Regeneron’s proprietary antibody binders to generate multispecific candidates capable of targeting multiple biological pathways within a single molecule. In September, OPKO Health completed the previously announced sale of select BioReference Health assets to Labcorp. The transaction, first disclosed in March, represents a further step in streamlining OPKO’s diagnostics operations.

Earlier, in March 2025, OPKO entered into a collaboration and license agreement with Entera Bio Ltd. to develop an oral dual agonist GLP-1/glucagon peptide for potential use in obesity, metabolic and fibrotic disorders. The program combines OPKO’s proprietary long-acting oxyntomodulin analog, OPK-88006, with Entera’s N-Tab oral delivery technology.

Clinical Trials: In October, ModeX Therapeutics announced the initiation of its Phase 1/2a clinical trial (NCT07110584) and the successful dosing of the first patient with MDX2004, a first-in-class trispecific antibody-fusion protein being developed for oncology and immune-mediated disorders. The study is designed to assess the safety, tolerability, and biological activity of MDX2004 as a novel immunotherapy in patients with advanced cancers.

Also, in October, OPKO Health reported that an abstract on MDX2001 CMet-Trop2/CD3-CD28, a first-in-class tetraspecific T-cell engager, was presented at ESMO 2025. MDX2001 has progressed to the fifth dose level in its Phase 1 clinical trial, with Phase 1b studies in selected solid tumor indications anticipated to commence in early 2026.

During the same period, OPKO Health’s Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) vaccine program, being developed in collaboration with Merck, advanced into Phase 1 human studies to evaluate immunogenicity, safety and tolerability. Management indicated that enrollment is proceeding well, with data from this study expected to support the design of subsequent Phase 2 trials.

In September, OPKO Health announced the presentation of an abstract at the 2025 ESPEN Congress, detailing the pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of an oral GLP-2 tablet for the treatment of short bowel syndrome.

Developed under a research collaboration with Entera, the program combines OPKO’s proprietary long-acting GLP-2 agonist with Entera’s N-Tab oral delivery technology, targeting patients with short bowel syndrome as well as other conditions characterized by gastrointestinal mucosal inflammation and nutrient malabsorption.

A Factor That May Offset the Gains for OPK

Overdependence on RAYALDEE: OPKO Health’s financial performance remains highly dependent on RAYALDEE, its sole FDA-approved product in the United States, highlighting the critical importance of sustained commercial execution.

RAYALDEE’s revenue potential is constrained by reimbursement challenges, pricing pressure, competitive forces, slower-than-expected market adoption and potential formulary restrictions. Any adverse safety signal or negative publicity could further affect physician adoption, dampen demand and materially impact the company’s overall financial results.

Estimate Trends of OPK

OPKO Health is witnessing a stable estimate revision trend for 2026. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its loss per share has remained stable at 24 cents.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s first-quarter 2026 revenues and loss per share is pegged at $130.9 million and 6 cents, respectively. The estimate for revenues indicates a 12.6% decline from the year-ago quarter’s reported number, while that for loss implies a 40% improvement.

OPKO Health, Inc. Price

OPKO Health, Inc. price | OPKO Health, Inc. Quote

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Veracyte VCYT, AtriCure ATRC and ADMA Biologics ADMA.

Veracyte, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reported third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 51 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 59.4%. Revenues of $131.8 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.5%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

VCYT’s earnings are estimated to decline 3% in 2026 compared to the industry’s 16.8% growth. The company beat on earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 45.1%.

AtriCure, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reported a third-quarter 2025 adjusted loss of 1 cent per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 90.9%. Revenues of $134.3 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.1%.

ATRC has an estimated earnings growth rate of 109.1% for 2026 compared with the industry’s 15.8% rise. The company beat on earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 67.06%.

ADMA Biologics, currently carrying a Zacks Rank of 2, reported a third-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of 16 cents, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Revenues of $134 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.2%.

ADMA has an estimated earnings growth rate of 49.1% for 2026 compared with the industry’s 13.2% rise. The company’s earnings beat estimates in one of the trailing four quarters, missed in two and met in the other, delivering an average negative surprise of 3.01%.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

OPKO Health, Inc. (OPK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AtriCure, Inc. (ATRC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ADMA Biologics Inc (ADMA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Veracyte, Inc. (VCYT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.