Can Opendoor's Lower-Rate Mortgage Model Lift Buyer Conversion?

Opendoor Technologies Inc. OPEN is testing mortgages as a potential conversion lever within its broader housing platform. Opendoor Mortgage is currently live in Colorado, with early attach rates running ahead of expectations. The product adds a buyer-side financing layer to OPEN’s platform at a time when elevated borrowing costs continue to pressure affordability and housing transaction activity.



The initiative is built on an AI-native mortgage platform designed to streamline processing and reduce the cost structure relative to traditional lending models. OPEN stated that its mortgage rates are currently running about 100 basis points below the market average, supported by fewer legacy systems and lower reliance on commission-driven sales infrastructure.



Mortgage also aligns with Opendoor’s broader focus on reducing transaction friction. The company has rebuilt parts of its buyer apps, messaging systems and offer pages, while also introducing tools aimed at improving the home transaction process.



For OPEN, the mortgage model’s value will likely depend on whether the lower-rate structure can support sustained buyer conversion as availability expands. The company is pursuing licensing in just over 20 states and expects to roughly double that footprint by the end of the third quarter.



Mortgage adoption will likely become an important metric to watch as OPEN expands beyond Colorado. If lower rates help improve buyer conversion, the product could reduce purchase friction and strengthen Opendoor’s buyer-side platform. However, the opportunity remains early, and evidence that attach rates can hold across more markets will be important before mortgages become a meaningful part of OPEN’s turnaround case.

Peer Comparisons: Zillow & Offerpad

Zillow Group, Inc. ZG provides a relevant benchmark for OPEN because its mortgage business is already more developed within a broader housing platform. In the first quarter of 2026, Zillow’s mortgage revenues increased 56% year over year, while purchase loan origination volume rose 96% to a record $1.5 billion. Zillow also reported 4.3 million users enrolled in its Buyability tool, underscoring the role of affordability insights in identifying higher-intent buyers earlier in the purchase process.



Offerpad Solutions Inc. OPAD provides a closer comparison on transaction conversion, although it does not offer the same mortgage-led benchmark as Zillow. Offerpad is using Cash Offer, Cash Offer Marketplace, Brokerage Services and Renovate to retain more sellers within its platform. Its AI tools, SCOUT and HENRY, are designed to improve seller routing, acquisition accuracy, renovation estimates and disposition decisions.



Against this backdrop, OPEN’s competitive position depends on execution. Zillow reflects a more mature mortgage-integrated platform, while Offerpad highlights the role of multiple home-selling channels in improving conversion. For OPEN, sustained attach rates beyond Colorado would strengthen the case for its lower-rate mortgage model as a buyer-conversion lever as the rollout expands.

OPEN’s Stock Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Opendoor have skyrocketed 677.4% in the past year against the industry’s 11.4% decline.

OPEN One-Year Price Performance



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From a valuation standpoint, OPEN trades at a forward price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of 0.93, significantly below the industry’s average of 3.83.

OPEN’s P/S Ratio (Forward 12-Month) vs. Industry



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OPEN’s 2026 earnings implies a year-over-year uptick of 53.9%. Loss per share estimates for 2026 have remained unchanged in the past 60 days.

EPS Trend of OPEN Stock



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OPEN stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.