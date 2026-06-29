Can Opendoor Preserve Margin Gains Through 2H 2026 Seasonal Softness?

Opendoor Technologies Inc. OPEN is entering the back half of 2026 with seasonality becoming an important test for Opendoor 2.0. Although housing activity typically softens during this period, recent operating metrics suggest Opendoor 2.0 is giving the company a stronger operating base heading into the seasonal slowdown.



Seasonality is a meaningful factor in OPEN’s operating model. The company stated that the housing selling season typically begins shortly after the Super Bowl, peaks in early summer, tapers through the fall and bottoms in December. This pattern affects resale velocity, spread decisions and acquisition cadence. OPEN also noted that days on market usually lengthen in the back half of the year, while margins tend to compress in the fourth quarter.



OPEN enters this seasonal test with improved operating metrics. In the first quarter of 2026, the company entered into more than 5,000 contracts, its strongest quarterly contract volume since the second quarter of 2022. Resale contribution margin improved every month since September 2025 and closed the quarter at 4.4%, up 340 basis points sequentially. The percentage of homes on the market for more than 120 days fell to 10% from 51% two quarters earlier. This healthier inventory position gives OPEN a stronger starting point as seasonal demand moderates, with fewer aged homes reducing clearance pressure and supporting resale-margin stability.



The back half of 2026 will provide a key checkpoint for OPEN’s margin durability as seasonal housing demand moderates. The company’s ability to limit margin slippage will likely depend on fresh inventory, sustained resale velocity and continued contribution-margin stability as housing demand tapers.

Opendoor’s Competitor Landscape

Zillow Group, Inc. ZG provides a relevant benchmark for OPEN because it is navigating housing-market softness through a capital-light platform. Zillow’s integrated housing ecosystem spans search, touring, financing, agent workflows and closing, helping it support buyer and seller engagement without direct owned-home resale exposure. This positions Zillow as a lower-inventory-risk benchmark, while OPEN’s margin profile is more directly tied to resale execution and owned-home turns.



Offerpad Solutions Inc. OPAD provides a closer operating comparison because it remains exposed to home-level execution, resale timing and capital discipline. Offerpad is expanding its Cash Offer, Cash Offer Marketplace, Brokerage Services and Renovate platform while using SCOUT and HENRY to improve seller routing, acquisition accuracy, renovation estimates and disposition decisions. These efforts are aimed at improving conversion and managing asset-level risk in a pressured housing market.



Against this backdrop, OPEN sits between Zillow’s capital-light housing platform and Offerpad’s more targeted seller-solutions model. Zillow benefits from platform breadth and lower inventory exposure, while Offerpad is focused on improving seller conversion and asset-level execution. OPEN’s differentiation lies in applying Opendoor 2.0 across a larger resale funnel, where tighter execution can have a greater impact on margin performance.

OPEN’s Stock Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Opendoor have skyrocketed 719.9% in the past year against the industry’s 23.6% decline.

OPEN One-Year Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, OPEN trades at a forward price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of 0.75, significantly below the industry’s average of 3.55.

OPEN’s P/S Ratio (Forward 12-Month) vs. Industry



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OPEN's 2026 loss per share suggests a 53.9% year-over-year improvement. Loss per share estimates for 2026 have widened in the past 30 days.

EPS Trend of OPEN Stock



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

OPEN stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.