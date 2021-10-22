Can Open Lending Capitalize on AI the Same Way Upstart Did?

By now, Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) has definitely captured investor interest. Since going public less than a year ago, the stock has already increased in value by 800%! The basis of the company's appeal: Its machine learning has helped banks make loans to customers who -- in the past -- would have been deemed too risky.

Recent IPO Open Lending (NASDAQ: LPRO) is looking to do to auto financing what Upstart has done for personal loans. So far, the results have been very positive. But in this Aug. 29 video from Motley Fool contributors Brian Feroldi and Brian Stoffel, you'll find out about a few risks that are key to understanding before making an investment in the stock.

10 stocks we like better than Open Lending Corporation

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Open Lending Corporation wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 9, 2021

Brian Feroldi has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Brian Stoffel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Upstart Holdings, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.