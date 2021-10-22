Markets
Can Open Lending Capitalize on AI the Same Way Upstart Did?

By now, Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) has definitely captured investor interest. Since going public less than a year ago, the stock has already increased in value by 800%! The basis of the company's appeal: Its machine learning has helped banks make loans to customers who -- in the past -- would have been deemed too risky.

Recent IPO Open Lending (NASDAQ: LPRO) is looking to do to auto financing what Upstart has done for personal loans. So far, the results have been very positive. But in this Aug. 29 video from Motley Fool contributors Brian Feroldi and Brian Stoffel, you'll find out about a few risks that are key to understanding before making an investment in the stock.

