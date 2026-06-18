Can onsemi's Treo Platform Unlock New Automotive Opportunities?

onsemi's ON Treo platform is gaining momentum as automakers transition toward software-defined vehicles, creating a significant opportunity for it to expand automotive footprint. During the first-quarter 2026earnings call management highlighted strong adoption of Treo across automotive, industrial and AI applications, with platform revenues rising more than 2.5 times sequentially.

A major catalyst is the industry's shift to zonal vehicle architectures, which require faster communication, simplified wiring and centralized computing. onsemi recently began production shipments of its Treo-based 10BASE-T1S Ethernet solutions for a leading North American automaker's next-generation zonal platform. The design incorporates more than 30 Treo devices, enabling efficient in-zone connectivity and supporting the move toward software-defined vehicles.

The platform's opportunity extends beyond networking. Management noted growing design activity in ADAS park-assist systems using ultrasonic sensing, SmartFET-enabled zonal architectures and other automotive applications. These solutions help automakers reduce complexity while accelerating vehicle development cycles.

Treo is expected to contribute not only to revenue growth but also to profitability. Management indicated that Treo products carry gross margins in the 60-70% range, significantly above the company's current corporate margin profile. As adoption increases through 2026 and beyond, Treo could become a meaningful contributor to both top-line expansion and margin improvement.

With automakers embracing connected, software-centric vehicle platforms, Treo appears well positioned to help onsemi capture higher semiconductor content per vehicle and strengthen its long-term automotive growth story.

How Do Rivals Compare in the Software-Defined Vehicle Race?

onsemi faces strong competition from NXP Semiconductors NXPI and Texas Instruments TXN as automakers accelerate the adoption of software-defined vehicles and zonal architectures.

NXP Semiconductors is a leading automotive chip supplier with a broad portfolio spanning automotive Ethernet, vehicle networking, microcontrollers and domain controllers. The company is deeply involved in enabling centralized vehicle computing and high-speed in-vehicle communications, making it a direct competitor to onsemi's Treo-based connectivity solutions.

Texas Instruments is another major player, offering automotive processors, connectivity chips, power-management devices and sensing technologies used in ADAS and next-generation vehicle platforms. TXN’s extensive analog and embedded processing expertise positions it well to benefit from the increasing semiconductor content in modern vehicles.

While NXP Semiconductors and Texas Instruments possess strong automotive ecosystems, onsemi aims to differentiate itself through the Treo platform, which combines connectivity, power management and sensing capabilities on a scalable mixed-signal platform. As automakers migrate toward zonal architectures and software-defined vehicles, Treo's integrated approach could help onsemi win additional programs, increase semiconductor content per vehicle and support long-term automotive growth.

ON’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of onsemi surged 108.5% year to date compared with the industry’s 63.2% rise.

ON’s YTD Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, ON trades at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 30.72, a discount to the industry’s average of 33.42.

ON’s P/E Ratio (Forward 12-Month) vs. Industry



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ON’s 2026 earnings per share has increased in the past 60 days, as shown below. The company is likely to report strong earnings, with projections indicating a 31.5% year-over-year rise in 2026 and 41.1% in 2027.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

onsemi currently holds a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.