Can ONDS Turn Its Australian Defense Win Into a Bigger Global Pipeline?

Ondas Inc. ONDS recently bolstered its growing defense portfolio with a $6.9 million order from Australia’s Department of Defense for its DTIM (Detect, Track, Identify and Mitigate) Single Operator Counter-sUAS Kits. The order, awarded through Australian defense distributor HIFraser, validates Ondas' expanding defense strategy following its acquisition of DZYNE Technologies and strengthens its foothold among allied defense customers. DZYNE's counter-drone business now operates under Ondas Sentinel, the company's dedicated U.S. defense division.

Ondas' portable DTIM Kits enable a single operator to detect, track, identify and neutralize hostile drones using AI-powered detection, long-range surveillance (more than 25 km), Remote ID/AeroScope tracking, the integrated Dronebuster (DB4) mitigation system, optional PNT attack capability and TAK integration. The compact all-in-one solution is well suited for military patrols, border security, special operations and other rapidly deployable defense missions. More than 3,000 Dronebuster units have already been fielded globally, providing Ondas with an important credibility advantage.

Countries across Europe, the Asia-Pacific and the Middle East are all investing heavily in counter-UAS technologies. In 2026, Ondas has secured several international defense deals that indicate increasing global demand for its autonomous systems. In February, ONDS’ subsidiary Airobotics secured a multi-phase defense contract with a government customer in the Asia-Pacific region, with initial deliveries starting in 2026 and follow-up orders expected as deployments expand. ONDS has also secured multi-million-dollar orders in Europe for its Iron Drone Raider counter-UAS system, which protects major airport infrastructure in a NATO country, as well as a $20 million autonomous border protection order involving AI-driven drone deployment and command-and-control systems.

Nonetheless, competition remains intense from larger defense contractors with established global customer relationships and broader product portfolios such as Draganfly DPRO and RTX Corporation RTX.

ONDS vs. the Defense Tech Competition

In May, DPRO and F4 Defense International secured an initial DEVCOM Army Research Laboratory contract to develop a modular, rapidly deployable counter-drone system that integrates tethered aerial platforms with drone detection, tracking, targeting and defeat capabilities for enhanced situational awareness and defense in contested environments. First-quarter revenue rose 49.4%, driven by a 44.8% increase in product sales. Quarterly sales were aided by strong demand from military customers, including an FPV drone order from the U.S. Army, reflecting its growing relationship with an existing defense customer. DPRO expanded its defense portfolio through the acquisition of Skip Dynamix's drone technology assets.

RTX is supported by a steady recovery in commercial aerospace, strong defense orders and a robust backlog. Heightened geopolitical tensions are leading to steadily increasing defense spending. RTX is strongly positioned in the missile and air-defense segment, which offers both short-term benefits and long-term gains. The ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine (and related rearmament efforts of NATO countries), between China and Taiwan (and related alliances in the South China Sea), and the war in the Middle East are leading to increased defense spending, creating significant opportunities. It won several notable defense contracts during the first quarter, which resulted in solid bookings of $14 billion and a record backlog of $271 billion.

ONDS’ Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

In response to the announcement, ONDS’s stock went up 5.3% in trading yesterday. Shares of ONDS have declined 22.7% in the past month against the Zacks Wireless-National industry’s jump of 99.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In terms of the forward 12-month Price/Sales ratio, ONDS is trading at 4.53, lower than the industry’s multiple of 7.72.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

For ONDS, earnings estimates for the current year have been revised significantly downwards in the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ONDS currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

RTX Corporation (RTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Draganfly Inc. (DPRO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.