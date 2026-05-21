Can OKLO's $1.68B Fuel Recycling Push Turn Into a Growth Lever?

Oklo Inc. OKLO is making fuel recycling the centerpiece of its long-term nuclear fuel strategy. The Sam Altman-backed company is building the nation’s first privately funded nuclear fuel recycling facility in Oak Ridge, TN, backed by a planned $1.68 billion investment and expected creation of more than 800 jobs. The move targets a major industry inefficiency: conventional reactors use only about 5% of a fuel’s energy content, leaving roughly 95% unused. OKLO aims to recover that remaining energy and use it in advanced reactors like Aurora.

This strategy is now moving from concept to execution. At its Tennessee Advanced Fuel Center, OKLO is continuing site-preparation work while advancing the facility’s technology design and regulatory readiness. The company has also said that the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) application readiness review is progressing, which is an important step toward eventual licensing. For OKLO, the fuel recycling facility is not just a separate infrastructure project; it is intended to support long-term fuel availability for its advanced reactor deployments. In that sense, the fuel segment could become a key strategic enabler for the company’s broader reactor business.

Financially, OKLO’s $2.5 billion in cash and marketable securities gives it a stronger base to fund development and deployment, although its $33.1 million first-quarter net loss shows that the company remains in an investment-heavy phase.

The broader industry backdrop makes this effort more significant. The United States has accumulated nearly 100,000 metric tons of used nuclear fuel, and OKLO estimates that this material contains energy equivalent to about 1.2 trillion barrels of oil. Recent DOE requests for applications to support privately funded used-fuel recycling further highlight the growing view that used nuclear fuel can be treated as a strategic domestic energy resource rather than only as waste. Beyond the financial opportunity, OKLO’s approach could help reduce long-term waste storage needs, strengthen fuel security, and address nonproliferation concerns by avoiding the separation of a standalone plutonium stream. The key question is whether OKLO can maintain regulatory momentum and execute construction effectively enough to turn this fuel-cycle strategy into a commercially scalable business.

While OKLO is trying to build a differentiated growth path by linking advanced reactors with fuel recycling, its larger nuclear peers are pursuing fuel and capacity strategies through more conventional utility-led models. A comparison with Entergy Corporation ETR and Dominion Energy D shows how OKLO’s approach stands apart, while also highlighting the execution risks it must overcome to scale.

Breaking Down the Fuel Strategies of Nuclear Rivals

Entergyis approaching nuclear growth through reliable generation and targeted uprates rather than fuel recycling. Entergy’s fleet includes nuclear as 21% of owned and leased capability, while its Louisiana filing includes an agreement on funding planned and potential nuclear uprates tied to large-load needs. Entergy is also expanding gas, renewables and storage to support industrial and data-center demand.

Dominion Energy is positioning nuclear as part of a broader plan to meet rising electricity demand from data centers and other large loads. Dominion Energy’s materials highlight a 51 GW contracted data-center capacity pipeline and continued monitoring of SMRs as a long-term growth upside. Dominion Energy’s current strategy also emphasizes affordability, regulated investment and projects such as CVOW, rather than a dedicated fuel-recycling model.

The Zacks Rundown on OKLO

Shares of Oklo have gained some 56.3% over the past year, breezing past the industry's growth.

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OKLO currently has an average brokerage recommendation (ABR) of 1.96 on a scale of 1 to 5 (Strong Buy to Strong Sell), calculated based on the actual recommendations (Buy, Hold, Sell, etc.) made by 24 brokerage firms.

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See how the Zacks Consensus Estimate for OKLO’s earnings has been revised over the past 90 days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.