Can OFS Capital (OFS) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?

OFS Capital (OFS) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving.

The upward trend in estimate revisions for this management investment company reflects growing optimism of analysts on its earnings prospects, which should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. Our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank -- is principally built on this insight.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

For OFS Capital, there has been strong agreement among the covering analysts in raising earnings estimates, which has helped push consensus estimates considerably higher for the next quarter and full year.

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

For the current quarter, the company is expected to earn $0.33 per share, which is a change of 0% from the year-ago reported number.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OFS Capital has increased 13.79% over the last 30 days, as one estimate has gone higher compared to no negative revisions.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

For the full year, the earnings estimate of $1.37 per share represents a change of +37% from the year-ago number.

In terms of estimate revisions, the trend for the current year also appears quite encouraging for OFS Capital. Over the past month, two estimates have moved higher compared to no negative revisions, helping the consensus estimate increase 10.93%.

Favorable Zacks Rank

The promising estimate revisions have helped OFS Capital earn a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

While strong estimate revisions for OFS Capital have attracted decent investments and pushed the stock 25.2% higher over the past four weeks, further upside may still be left in the stock. So, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away.

