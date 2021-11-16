Can NY Times' Stock Rebound After An 11% Drop?

New York Times’ stock (NYSE: NYT), a diversified media company that includes newspapers, internet businesses, television, and radio stations, has declined by almost 11% over the last ten trading days (two weeks) and currently stands at around $48. In comparison, the broader S&P500 index increased marginally over the same period. The company’s stock fell despite posting double-digit revenue gains against 2020 pandemic comparisons in Q3 and logging particularly strong subscription numbers even as its ad business grew into a bigger contributor. The company’s digital-only subscriptions came in ahead of expectations of 7.39 million, landing at 7.59 million, after its best-ever quarter for digital subs. Overall, across digital and print products NYT finished the quarter with more than 8.3 million paid subs. To add to this, it also hit the milestone of more than 1 million international digital subs.

Now, is NYT stock poised to grow? Based on our machine learning analysis of trends in the stock price over the last ten years, there is a 58% chance of a rise in NYT stock over the next month (twenty-one trading days). See our analysis on NYT Stock Chance Of Rise for more details. And if you are considering NYT’s stock as an investment option over a longer time frame, you can also explore NYT Revenues against its peers and history.

[1] Returns of -6.1% or lower during five-day period in 123 times out of 2515; Stock rose in the next five days in 74 of these 123 instances

[2] Returns of -11% or lower during ten-day period in 47 times out of 2516; Stock rose in the next ten days in 20 of these 47 instances

[3] Returns of -9.3% or lower during twenty-one-day period in 200 times out of 2515; Stock rose in the next twenty-one days in 116 of these 200 instances

There are also several stocks in the S&P500 that look like a Better Bet Than NYT stock. It is helpful to see how its peers stack up. Check out NYT Stock Comparison With Peers to see how New York Times compares against peers on metrics that matter.

What if you’re looking for a more balanced portfolio instead? Here’s a high-quality portfolio that’s beaten the market consistently since 2016.

Invest with Trefis Market Beating Portfolios

See all Trefis Price Estimates

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.