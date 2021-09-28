Can NWSA Stock Continue To Rise?

News Corp’s stock (NASDAQ: NWSA), increased by 8% in the last twenty-one trading days (one month). In comparison, the broader S&P500 index fell marginally over the same period. News Corp, a global, diversified media and information services company, saw most of that gain in the last five days after it announced a new $1 billion stock repurchase program. This latest authorization allows the company to repurchase a combination of class A and class B common stock in the open market or otherwise from time to time with no time limit and may be modified, suspended, or discontinued at any time. This stock repurchase program followed the termination of a stockholder rights agreement which was approved by the board in May 2013. It should be noted that the company will only begin to execute the repurchase program after its FY22 Q1 earnings release in early November.

Now, is NWSA stock poised to grow? Based on our machine learning analysis of trends in the stock price over the last ten years, there is a 54% chance of a rise in NWSA stock over the next month (twenty-one trading days). See our analysis on NWSA’s Stock Chance Of Rise for more details.

And if you are considering NWSA’s stock as an investment option over a longer time frame, you can explore our forecast for News Corp Valuation

[1] 6.9% or higher return during five-day period in 93 times out of 2068; Stock rose in the next 5 days in 63 of these 93 instances

[2] 8.9% or higher return during ten-day period in 133 times out of 2063; Stock rose in the next 10 days in 94 of these 133 instances

[3] 7.6% or higher return during twenty-one-day period in 338 times out of 2052; Stock rose in the next 21 days in 181 of these 338 instances

While News Corp stock is likely to move higher in the near term, there are several peers in its sector that look like a Better Bet Than NWSA stock. Also, News Corp Peer Comparisons summarizes how the company fares against peers on metrics that matter.

