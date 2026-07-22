Can NVIDIA's Sovereign AI Push Unlock New Revenue Streams Now?

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA is expanding beyond traditional cloud customers by targeting sovereign artificial intelligence (AI) projects, a fast-growing market where governments build domestic AI infrastructure to strengthen national security, scientific research and digital economies. This strategy could open a significant new revenue stream as countries increasingly seek to develop AI capabilities using locally owned computing resources.

The opportunity is already contributing to NVIDIA’s strong growth. In the first quarter of fiscal 2027, the company generated record revenues of $81.6 billion, up 85% year over year, while Data Center revenues rose 92% to a record $75.2 billion. Management also highlighted that sovereign AI demand has become an important contributor to its AI Clouds, Industrial and Enterprise business, which generated $37.4 billion in revenues during the quarter, up 74% year over year.

NVIDIA’s advantage lies in offering a complete AI platform rather than standalone chips. Governments can deploy its Blackwell GPUs alongside Spectrum-X networking, NVLink technology and AI software to build large-scale AI factories. The company is also expanding partnerships with cloud providers and regional technology firms to accelerate sovereign AI deployments across multiple countries.

Sovereign AI projects typically involve long-term infrastructure investments, creating recurring demand for hardware upgrades, networking products and software platforms. This provides NVIDIA with revenue opportunities beyond initial system deployments.

While geopolitical tensions and export restrictions remain risks, the global race to build national AI capabilities is accelerating. As more governments invest in domestic AI infrastructure, NVIDIA’s leadership in AI computing and its integrated technology stack position the company to capture a growing share of this emerging multibillion-dollar market. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2027 revenues is currently pegged at $387.84 billion, indicating a year-over-year increase of 79.6%.

NVIDIA’s Rivals Also Target the Sovereign AI Opportunity

While NVIDIA leads the sovereign AI market, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD and Intel Corporation INTC are positioning themselves to benefit from government-backed AI infrastructure investments.

Advanced Micro Devices is expanding its presence through its EPYC server processors and Instinct AI accelerators, which are increasingly being adopted by cloud providers, research institutions and public-sector organizations. In the first quarter of 2026, AMD's Data Center revenues rose 57% year over year to $5.8 billion, reflecting strong demand for AI and high-performance computing solutions.

Advanced Micro Devices is also strengthening its ROCm software platform and collaborating with national laboratories and enterprise customers, making its AI portfolio more attractive for sovereign AI deployments that require open and scalable computing platforms.

Intel remains an important player because of its broad enterprise footprint and manufacturing capabilities. The company generated more than $5 billion in data center and AI revenues during the first quarter of 2026 and continues to invest in Xeon processors, Gaudi AI accelerators and advanced foundry services. Intel's ability to manufacture chips in the United States and Europe aligns well with many governments' goal of building secure domestic technology supply chains.

While NVIDIA currently enjoys a clear lead in AI computing, Advanced Micro Devices and Intel have the technology, customer relationships and global presence to compete for a share of the growing sovereign AI infrastructure market as government investments continue to accelerate.

NVIDIA’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of NVIDIA have risen around 10.8% year to date, underperforming the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s gain of 12.1%.

NVIDIA YTD Price Return Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, NVDA trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, below the sector’s average of 23.55.

NVIDIA Forward 12-Month P/E Ratio



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVIDIA’s fiscal 2027 and 2028 earnings implies a year-over-year increase of approximately 91% and 38%, respectively. Estimates for fiscal 2027 have been revised upward over the past 30 days, while estimates for fiscal 2028 have been raised over the past seven days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

NVIDIA currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.