Can Nvidia Still Turn Patient Investors Into Millionaires?

Key Points

Nvidia can still generate strong long-term returns, but its $4.7 trillion size makes another 100-fold gain effectively impossible.

The company is evolving from a chipmaker into a financial backbone of the AI ecosystem through strategic investments and partnerships.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia ›

Ask the question "Could this stock be a millionaire-maker?" about most trillion-dollar companies, and the honest answer has to be "Probably not."

Ask it about Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), whose market cap of roughly $4.7 trillion makes it the most valuable company on the planet, and the answer gets more interesting: Yes, it still can -- but you'll have to bring a lot of cash to the table.

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Let's be blunt about the size problem, because it's the whole story. To turn a $10,000 stake into $1 million, Nvidia would need to rise by around 100-fold. Over the past 10 years, it has more than done that. But for a company that is now already worth more than the entire German stock market, repeating the trick would imply a market cap somewhere north of $470 trillion -- larger than every public company on Earth combined today. That is not going to happen in one lifetime, and no amount of AI-related enthusiasm changes the arithmetic.

So the millionaire path here isn't leverage. It's the size of your commitment. A patient investor who puts $200,000 into Nvidia and watches it quintuple over a decade -- a demanding result, but not a fantastical one for a dominant franchise -- would arrive at a seven-figure holding. The stock can still make you rich. It just asks you to already be fairly wealthy to start with, or to invest heavily and wait a long time.

What Nvidia is becoming

Here's the part I find more telling than any growth chart. Nvidia is no longer just selling chips; it's financing the ecosystem that buys them. The company has committed up to $100 billion to OpenAI's infrastructure build-out, is investing $2 billion in optics maker Coherent, another $2 billion in cloud provider Nebius, and struck long-term U.S. manufacturing deals with Corning and data center operator Iren.

To me, that makes Nvidia more of a kingmaker, closer in spirit to an underwriter of an entire industry than to a moonshot. It's a durable, defensible position. It is also, almost by definition, not the profile of a stock that is going to multiply even 50-fold from here.

Where the higher-leverage bets actually live

If your goal as an investor is to find a stock with the potential to deliver a lottery-ticket outcome -- one where a relatively small initial position can eventually change your life -- Nvidia is the wrong pick. That asymmetry was largely captured by people who bought a decade ago. The higher-torque opportunities now tend to live in the smaller suppliers Nvidia depends on: the optics, power, and cooling names, and the still-private challengers that Nvidia itself is funding.

I think Nvidia remains a good choice for a foundational portfolio holding, and patient owners of the stock will likely do well. But be honest about the assignment: This is a compounding blue chip now, not a rocket. Size your position for steady wealth-building, and hunt elsewhere if what you truly want is explosive, high-risk upside potential.

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Micah Zimmerman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Coherent, Corning, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.