Can Nutex Health Sustain Its Q1 Momentum After A 214% Revenue Surge?

(RTTNews) - Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX), a physician-led, integrated healthcare delivery system, reported its first-quarter 2025 financial results.

The company operates a network of 24 state-of-the-art micro-hospitals and hospital outpatient departments across 11 states, along with primary care-centric, risk-bearing physician networks. Its revenue is driven by hospital services and risk-based reimbursement from payers. A growing portion of revenue is also derived from successful arbitration under the Independent Dispute Resolution or IDR process, which seeks to ensure fair payment rates from insurers.

Q1, 2025 Performance:

Nutex Health posted total revenue of $211.8 million for the first quarter of 2025, marking a 213.8 percent increase from $67.5 million in the first quarter of 2024.

The majority of this growth—approximately $105 million—was attributed to favorable rulings in arbitration cases, with $60 million linked to services in the first quarter of 2025 and the rest tied to prior periods.

The company reported net income of $14.6 million or $2.56 per share, compared to a net loss of $0.4 million or $0.08 per share in the same period last year.

EBITDA for the quarter reached $43.1 million, a 507 percent jump from $7.1 million in the year-ago period.

Adjusted EBITDA was $72.8 million, a dramatic turnaround from negative $0.4 million in the first quarter of 2024.

Despite recording $36.1 million in stock-based compensation, mostly related to new and under-construction hospitals, the company delivered robust profit figures.

Volume Growth and Operational Highlights:

Total hospital visits rose to 48,269, up 20.5 percent year-over-year, while visits at mature hospitals grew by 5.3 percent.

The company reported $51 million in net cash from operating activities during the quarter, signaling solid underlying business health.

Cash Position:

As of March 31, 2025, Nutex had $87.7 million in cash and equivalents, total assets of $761.9 million, and long-term debt of just $21.7 million.

Currently, NUTX is trading at $153.82 up by 22.15 percent on the Nasdaq.

