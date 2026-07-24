Can NuScale Turn Its Regulatory Lead Into Commercial Success?

NuScale Power Corporation SMR is entering a pivotal commercialization phase with regulatory approvals, an established supply chain and sizable liquidity already in place.

The next test is harder. NuScale must convert development programs into binding contracts, recurring service revenue and equipment sales before its long-term nuclear opportunity can support a larger revenue base.

NuScale’s Regulatory Lead Shapes the Bull Case

NuScale’s strongest advantage is regulatory. Its 50-megawatt and 77-megawatt reactor designs have received U.S. regulatory approval, giving potential customers an approved design path for plant applications.

The technology is based on familiar light-water reactors and commercially available low-enriched uranium fuel. Its safety case also supports an emergency planning zone largely limited to the plant site, which may improve siting flexibility for utilities, data centers and industrial users.

That positioning matters in a competitive nuclear market. BWX Technologies BWXT offers investors a nuclear-components reference point, while Oklo Inc. OKLO represents another advanced-reactor developer. NuScale’s appeal rests on having already cleared important U.S. design hurdles.

SMR’s TVA Path Could Transform Revenue

The proposed Tennessee Valley Authority and ENTRA1 Energy program is NuScale’s most visible U.S. commercial opportunity. The plan covers up to 6 gigawatts of capacity using NuScale modules across multiple plants.

Image Source: NuScale Power Corporation

A finalized power-purchase agreement could move the program into site-specific licensing and engineering work. Over time, it could also support an equipment supply contract, creating a bridge from limited current revenue to larger commercial activity.

NuScale reported first-quarter revenues of $565,000, down from $13.4 million a year earlier as prior RoPower licensing and engineering activity did not recur. That makes the timing of new service work important before larger module-related payments begin.

NuScale’s Liquidity Buys Time for Execution

NuScale ended the first quarter with about $1 billion in liquidity and capital resources, including cash, short-term investments and long-term investments. It also had no debt, giving the company room to prepare for deployment without relying heavily on borrowing.

Image Source: NuScale Power Corporation

That capital cushion can support supplier commitments, design work, licensing activity and long-lead materials. These investments are necessary because nuclear projects require work well before major customer payments arrive.

Liquidity does not remove execution risk. It does, however, give NuScale more time to align suppliers, prepare manufacturing and support customers as projects move through financing and approval stages.

SMR’s Funding and Dilution Risks Stay Elevated

The central obstacle remains project funding. NuScale depends on customers and partners securing financing before construction, equipment orders and long-term commercial agreements can move ahead.

Delays could postpone service revenue and module sales while NuScale continues spending on commercialization. Research and development expenses rose in the first quarter as the company worked to advance technology readiness and design maturity.

Shareholder dilution is another concern. NuScale sold 3.2 million Class A shares through its at-the-market program in the first quarter, generating $37.9 million in gross proceeds, after a larger equity raise in 2025.

SMR’s Signals Reflect a Mixed Near-Term Setup

The bottom line is that NuScale has a credible long-term commercialization case, but the near-term setup remains mixed. Its regulatory lead and liquidity are meaningful advantages, while revenue visibility still depends on contract conversion and project sequencing.

SMR currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). That rank points to a cautious near-term earnings revision backdrop, even though the company’s commercial pipeline could become more important over a longer horizon.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The stock’s Momentum Score of B indicates comparatively better price-related characteristics. However, the Value Score of F, Growth Score of F and VGM Score of F are less favorable, reinforcing a cautious view until NuScale shows clearer progress in turning approvals and development programs into recurring revenues and equipment sales.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.