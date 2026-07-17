Can NRG's Expanding Generation Fleet Drive Long-Term Growth?

NRG Energy NRG benefits from an expanding generation fleet, positioning the company to capitalize on rising electricity demand and tightening power markets. Its growing capacity can support higher power sales, strengthen margins and create new earnings opportunities.



On June 10, 2026, NRG announced the expansion of its Texas generation fleet to meet rising electricity demand by adding 456 megawatts (MW) at T.H. Wharton and developing new plants at Greens Bayou and Cedar Bayou. The project strengthens NRG’s position in the fast-growing Texas power market and creates opportunities to benefit from rising electricity demand.



In January 2026, NRG completed the acquisition of 13 gigawatts (GW) of natural gas generation assets, doubling its generation capacity to approximately 25 GW. The acquisition added 18 flexible natural gas facilities across Texas and the Northeast. This expanded fleet can help the company serve growing demand while benefiting from potentially stronger power prices. NRG also partners with Sunrun to expand Texas distributed energy solutions, adding dispatchable capacity and advancing its goal of developing a 1 GW virtual power plant by 2035.



The company’s growing fleet also creates opportunities to serve large commercial customers. NRG has signed 445 MW of long-term data center power agreements and is targeting more than 1 GW of additional contracts through its Bring Your Own Power strategy.



Overall, NRG’s expanded generation platform, new Texas capacity and data center opportunities could support long-term earnings growth.

Robust Generation Portfolio Supports Utility Growth

A diversified generation portfolio spanning natural gas, nuclear, coal and renewables strengthen reliability and provides flexibility to meet growing electricity demand. This balanced mix also helps mitigate fuel-price volatility and supports stable earnings and sustainable long-term growth.



Duke Energy DUK benefits from a diversified generation portfolio spanning natural gas, nuclear, coal, hydroelectric power and renewables. This balanced mix supports a reliable electricity supply, enhances operational flexibility and helps drive long-term earnings growth through fuel diversity.



Vistra Corp. VST benefits from a diversified generation portfolio comprising natural gas, nuclear, coal, solar and battery storage assets. This broad asset mix enhances operational flexibility, supports rising electricity demand and strengthens the company’s potential for sustainable long-term earnings growth.

The Zacks Rundown on NRG

NRG’s Earnings Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 and 2027 EPS indicates a year-over-year increase of 9.67% and 27.89%, respectively.



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NRG’s Returns on Equity (ROE)

NRG Energy's trailing-12-month ROE is 70.67%, ahead of the industry average of 11.21%.



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NRG’s Stock Price Performance

In the past month, the company’s shares have plunged 3.1% against the industry’s 2.2% growth.



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NRG’s Zacks Rank

NRG currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.





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NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vistra Corp. (VST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.