Can Novo Nordisk's Hims & Hers Deal Revive Its GLP-1 Momentum?

Earlier this week, Novo Nordisk NVO announced a partnership with telehealth platform Hims & Hers Health HIMS to expand access to its FDA-approved semaglutide medicines in the United States. Under the deal, the telehealth provider will offer Ozempic injections (for diabetes) and Wegovy injections and tablets (for obesity) at the same self-pay pricing available on other digital healthcare platforms. Patients using Hims & Hers will be able to access multiple approved doses and formulations through telehealth consultations and nationwide pharmacy networks, potentially broadening access to NVO’s branded GLP-1 therapies, which have demonstrated cardiovascular benefits.

The partnership surprised the market and sent HIMS shares sharply higher. The reaction was notable because just weeks earlier, Novo Nordisk had reportedly pursued legal action after Hims & Hers announced plans to enter the weight-loss market with a compounded oral semaglutide pill positioned as a needle-free alternative to injectable therapies such as Wegovy. That move came shortly after NVO secured approval for its much-anticipated Wegovy pill, raising competitive tensions between the companies.

Against this backdrop, the new agreement signals a shift in the relationship between the two firms. Novo Nordisk shares also rose modestly as investors viewed the deal as a strategic step to steer patients away from compounded GLP-1 products and toward FDA-approved branded medicines. By aligning Hims & Hers’ GLP-1 offerings with regulated therapies, the partnership could help NVO expand distribution through digital healthcare channels while reinforcing the safety and efficacy advantages of its approved treatments.

As part of the agreement, HIMS will stop advertising compounded GLP-1 products and transition existing patients to FDA-approved alternatives when clinically appropriate. In return, Novo Nordisk will dismiss its patent infringement lawsuit against Hims & Hers while retaining the right to refile. The arrangement could also help curb the widespread availability of compounded GLP-1 versions in the United States, which proliferated during supply shortages and weighed on NVO’s sales and profitability in 2025.

The broader patient reach enabled by the HIMS partnership could also strengthen Novo Nordisk’s position against rival Eli Lilly LLY. Lilly markets tirzepatide-based GLP-1 therapies as Mounjaro for diabetes and Zepbound for obesity, which compete directly with Ozempic and Wegovy and have eroded NVO’s market share over the past year. Meanwhile, LLY’s oral GLP-1 candidate, orforglipron, is under FDA review and, if approved, would compete directly with the oral version of Wegovy, intensifying rivalry in the rapidly expanding obesity and diabetes treatment markets.

The stock price gain posted by NVO following the HIMS deal was partly offset after the company disclosed that it had received a warning letter from the FDA tied to a post-marketing adverse drug experience inspection conducted at its Plainsboro, New Jersey, facility in early 2025. The inspection had previously resulted in a Form FDA 483 outlining observations related to post-marketing safety reporting processes.

Novo Nordisk said it has been addressing the observations through a corrective and preventive action plan and has provided multiple updates to the FDA over the past year. The agency acknowledged the company’s efforts but requested additional details to confirm ongoing regulatory compliance. Importantly, the warning letter does not raise concerns about the quality or safety of NVO’s medicines, and the company said it does not expect the matter to affect production or its previously issued 2026 financial guidance.

Competition Heating Up in the Obesity Space

Eli Lilly is Novo Nordisk’s formidable rival in the diabetes and obesity space. Despite being on the market for just over three years, Mounjaro and Zepbound have seen exceptional sales growth, becoming LLY’s key top-line drivers. In 2025, the drugs generated combined sales of $36.5 billion, comprising around 56% of the company’s total revenues.

The obesity space has garnered much of the spotlight over the past year due to the sizeable and still underpenetrated market opportunity. Smaller biotech firms, like Viking Therapeutics VKTX, are also advancing GLP-1-based therapies to challenge the incumbents. Viking Therapeutics’ dual GIPR/GLP-1 receptor agonist, VK2735, is being developed both as oral and subcutaneous formulations for the treatment of obesity. Viking Therapeutics plans to advance oral VK2735 into phase III development for obesity in the third quarter of 2026.

NVO Stock Price, Valuation & Estimates

In the past six months, Novo Nordisk shares have lost 29.4% against the industry’s 20.8% growth. The company has also underperformed the sector and the S&P 500 during the same time frame, as seen in the chart below.

NVO Stock Underperforms the Industry, Sector & the S&P 500



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Novo Nordisk is trading at a discount to the industry, as seen in the chart below. Going by the price/earnings ratio, the company’s shares currently trade at 11.63 forward earnings, which is lower than 18.06 for the industry. The stock is trading much below its five-year mean of 29.25.

NVO Stock Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Earnings estimates for 2026 have declined from $3.54 to $3.35 per share over the past 60 days. During the same time frame, Novo Nordisk’s 2027 earnings estimates have declined from $3.75 to $3.26.

NVO Estimate Movement



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Novo Nordisk currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.