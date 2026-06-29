Can NOK's Defense Deal Capitalize on Rising Border Security Demand?

Nokia Corporation NOK is strengthening its footprint in the defense technology sector by joining a Finnish-Nordic consortium led by the Finnish Border Guard to develop next-generation counter-drone capabilities. Nokia’s defense unit will provide secure, intelligent connectivity for patrol vehicles and maritime operations, enabling faster threat detection and real-time response.



Nokia’s advanced network solutions will enable seamless integration among sensors, patrol units, surveillance systems and command-and-control centers, ensuring secure and reliable communication across multiple defense platforms. Its intelligent connectivity infrastructure will support rapid data transmission, real-time situational awareness and enhanced system interoperability, allowing border security teams to detect potential threats earlier and coordinate faster, more effective responses across both land and maritime environments.



The project highlights the growing strategic importance of sovereign defense infrastructure, as nations increasingly seek trusted technology partners for security-critical operations. With an involvement in several other government defense projects, the company continues to reinforce its role in secure communications, tactical networking and mission-critical infrastructure while showcasing its ability to support large-scale, high-security deployments that meet evolving defense standards.



As governments increasingly prioritize border security and aerial threat mitigation, this collaboration could create new long-term growth opportunities for Nokia in rapidly growing security and enterprise markets.

How Are Competitors Performing in the Defense Sector?

Nokia faces stiff competition from Ericsson ERIC and Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO. Ericsson has expanded its focus on the defense sector by offering advanced 5G communication solutions for military and security operations. The company is developing technologies that can improve drone detection and real-time battlefield awareness. Ericsson is working with governments to provide secure network infrastructure for modern defense needs.



Cisco serves in the defense sector by providing secure cybersecurity and cloud-based networking solutions for military agencies. The company is helping defense organizations protect critical systems from cyber threats and improve secure data access across operations. Cisco is expanding its AI-powered security tools to strengthen resilience in modern defense infrastructure.

NOK’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Nokia shares have soared 151.2% over the past year compared with the industry’s 38.4% growth.



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From a valuation standpoint, Nokia trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 2.99, below the industry tally of 4.95.



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Earnings estimates for 2026 have remained static at 40 cents over the past 60 days, while those for 2027 have also increased 2.1% to 49 cents.



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Nokia currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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