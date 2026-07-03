Can Nokia's Orange Belgium Network Upgrade Deal Aid the Stock?

Nokia Corporation NOK has secured a multi-year contract with Orange Belgium to upgrade the latter’s transport network, strengthening its position in advanced telecom infrastructure and optical networking. The deal expands Nokia’s role in supporting high-capacity connectivity as demand rises from AI, cloud computing, 5G, streaming, gaming and remote work.



Under the agreement, Nokia will serve as the sole supplier for Orange Belgium’s large-scale network modernization project. The company will combine the operator’s fixed and mobile transport systems into a converged optical network, improving efficiency, resiliency and service readiness for future high-bandwidth services.



Nokia will deploy its 1830 Photonic Service Switch platform (PSS), supporting speeds from 1G to 400G and beyond for faster and more reliable data transmission across Belgium. It will also provide its AI-powered WaveSuite automation software to simplify network management, improve operational performance and speed up service delivery.



With global telecom operators accelerating next-generation infrastructure investments, Nokia is likely to capitalize on growing modernization opportunities, supporting its long-term growth prospects.

How Are Competitors Performing in the Networking Ecosystem?

Nokia faces stiff competition from Ericsson ERIC and Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO. Ericsson is focusing on 5G, network slicing, AI-driven networks and future 6G development. It is expanding private 5G solutions for enterprises. Ericsson is expanding Open Radio Access Network and automation capabilities across global markets.



Cisco is expanding its AI-ready networking solutions to support growing enterprise data traffic. The company is enhancing secure networking through automation and cloud-managed infrastructure. Cisco is investing in high-speed switching, routing and data center connectivity technologies.

NOK’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Nokia shares have soared 132.5% over the past year compared with the industry’s 40.1% growth.



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From a valuation standpoint, Nokia trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 2.78, below the industry tally of 5.07.



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Earnings estimates for 2026 have remained static at 40 cents over the past 60 days, while those for 2027 have also increased 2.1% to 49 cents.



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Nokia currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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