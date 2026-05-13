Can Nokia's Latest Telecom Agentic AI Solution Drive Future Growth?

Nokia Corporation NOK is expanding its broadband business by launching new agentic artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities for home and fixed broadband networks. The AI-powered solutions are designed to help telecom companies improve customer service, speed up fiber deployments and reduce operating costs through smarter automation and network management.



Nokia's new AI features have been added to its Altiplano, Corteca and Broadband Easy platforms. Backed by the company’s experience from more than 600 million broadband connections worldwide, the AI tools can automatically detect problems, fix network issues in real time and improve customer support. The solution can help improve helpdesk efficiency, identify network issues within five minutes and reduce repeat technician visits by 50%.



The platform also helps field technicians and customer support teams work more efficiently. The AI-powered assistant uses voice, text and image guidance to assist technicians during network installation and maintenance, while computer vision helps check work quality and monitor fiber networks. Its open and secure architecture allows telecom companies to use their own AI models and data while maintaining full control over operations.



As the telecom industry is projected to invest $6.2 billion in agentic AI by 2030, Nokia’s latest initiative positions it at the forefront of the emerging broadband era, where AI will make networks smarter and more automated, with a focus on improving customer experience.

How Are Competitors Performing in the AI Space?

Nokia faces stiff competition from Ericsson ERIC and Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO. Ericsson is expanding its AI business to help telecom companies build smarter and more automated networks. The company introduced AI-ready radios and AI RAN software to improve network performance and support AI applications. Ericsson has also partnered with Mistral AI to develop AI agents and telecom AI solutions.



Cisco is strengthening its presence in the AI market by developing smarter and more automated network solutions. The company has launched AI networking and automation tools to help customers improve network performance and support AI applications. Cisco is also expanding its AI infrastructure and security solutions to meet the rising demand for AI-powered services.

NOK’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Nokia shares have soared 166.4% over the past year compared with the industry’s 55.2% growth.



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From a valuation standpoint, Nokia trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 3.04, below the industry tally of 5.23.



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Earnings estimates for 2026 have risen 2.6% to 40 cents per share over the past 60 days, while the same for 2027 have increased 4.4% to 48 cents.



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Nokia currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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