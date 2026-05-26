Can Nokia's Latest AI Innovation Lab for Data Centers Drive Growth?

Nokia Corporation NOK has launched a new artificial intelligence (AI) networking innovation lab in Sunnyvale, CA, to strengthen its position in the expanding AI market. The facility is designed to accelerate the development of next-generation AI-native networking technologies and meet rising demand for high-performance data center solutions.



Nokia’s new lab will work with AI and cloud partners to develop and test advanced networking solutions for AI workloads. Partners such as AMD, Keysight, Lenovo, Supermicro, VIAVI, Weka, Everpure and Nscale support the initiative. As AI workloads increase demand for data centers, the lab will focus on improving networking technologies like switching, automation, congestion management and real-time monitoring to deliver faster, more reliable AI connectivity.



Technology Innovation, Ecosystem Collaboration and Validation are the three key focus areas of Nokia’s AI networking center. It also serves as a testing ground for Nokia Validated Designs (NVDs), allowing customers and partners to test multi-vendor AI data center architectures under real-world conditions to improve efficiency, simplify deployment and reduce operational complexity.



The initiative supports Nokia’s broader strategy to expand its presence in AI and cloud computing. Through this effort, the company aims to strengthen its role as a provider of advanced network infrastructure for next-generation AI-driven data centers and cloud platforms.

How Are Competitors Performing in the AI Space?

Nokia faces stiff competition from Ericsson ERIC and Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO. Ericsson is increasing its focus on AI-powered telecom networks and advanced connectivity solutions. The company launched AI-ready radios, antennas and software to improve network performance, automation and energy efficiency. Ericsson is also working with telecom and AI partners to develop AI-native network technologies for future 6G networks.



Cisco is expanding its focus on AI-powered networking and data center technologies. The company introduced new AI infrastructure solutions and partnerships to help businesses build and manage AI-ready data centers more efficiently. Cisco is using AI to improve network automation, security and cloud connectivity for enterprise customers.

NOK’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Nokia shares have soared 186% over the past year compared with the industry’s 68.5% growth.



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From a valuation standpoint, Nokia trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 3.66, below the industry tally of 5.84.



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Earnings estimates for 2026 have remained static at 39 cents per share over the past 60 days, while the same for 2027 have increased 2.2% to 47 cents.



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Nokia currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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