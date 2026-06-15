Can Nokia's Latest AI Framework Boost Its Competitive Edge?

Nokia Corporation NOK has enhanced its Network Services Platform (NSP) by introducing an advanced agentic artificial intelligence (AI) framework that aims to improve the management and automation of multi-vendor IP networks. This innovation marks an important step toward enabling secure, trust-based AI operations in increasingly complex network environments.



Nokia’s new framework enables AI agents to analyze real-time network data, including topology, protocol behavior, service relationships and configuration changes, allowing for faster, smarter and more accurate operational decision-making. By providing a continuously updated view of the network, it helps telecom operators manage growing AI-driven traffic, reduce downtime and ensure more reliable operations.



The platform focuses on transparency, security and control. The AI agents operate within operator-defined policies and access limits, ensuring automated decisions remain safe and aligned with network requirements. It supports communication with external AI systems using protocols such as Model Context Protocol, improving coordination across multi-vendor and multi-domain networks.



The first major use of this platform is an AI-driven Troubleshooting Agent, which helps operators detect network issues faster, reduce unnecessary alerts and resolve problems more efficiently. It enhances service reliability, lowers operational costs and reduces service disruptions for users. This has strengthened the company’s position in next-generation telecom infrastructure and is likely to support its long-term growth.

How Are Competitors Performing in the AI Space?

Nokia faces stiff competition from Ericsson ERIC and Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO. ERIC is using AI to make telecom networks smarter and more efficient. The company is improving network automation and performance with AI-powered 5G solutions. Ericsson is working with AI partners to support future telecom technologies.



Cisco is expanding its AI offerings to help businesses build AI-ready data centers and networks. The company is launching AI-powered security and networking tools to improve performance and cybersecurity. Cisco is also developing advanced chips and switches to support growing AI workloads.

NOK’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Nokia shares have soared 179.2% over the past year compared with the industry’s 57.8% growth.



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From a valuation standpoint, Nokia trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 3.4, below the industry tally of 5.44.



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Earnings estimates for 2026 and 2027 over the past 60 days have remained static at 40 cents and 48 cents per share, respectively.



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Nokia currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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