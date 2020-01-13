Can Nio Stock Maintain Its Momentum Amid Fierce EV Competition?

I like to trade assets that move Ã¢ÂÂ and out of all the automakers, Nio (NYSE:) stock is among the most volatile. Last year gave Nio traders heart palpitations. As the share price touched $10, nearly went all the way down to $1 and ended the year around $4.

WhileÃÂ General Motors (NYSE:) has attempted to make headway into the Chinese automotive market, the biggest threat by far has been Tesla (NASDAQ:), which I like to call the 800-pound gorilla in the electric vehicle (EV) niche. With such strong and relentless competition, is this really a good time to consider Nio stock?

LetÃ¢ÂÂs dive deeper.

Challenges for NIO Stock in a Weak Chinese Auto Market

I wonÃ¢ÂÂt deny that Nio shareholders enjoyed a strong December, and IÃ¢ÂÂll address that momentarily. First, though, IÃ¢ÂÂd like to size up the competition, starting with General Motors. While not concentrating on electric vehicles in particular, General Motors is taking steps to win over Chinese consumers.

The results, it seems, have been unimpressive so far. 2019 marked General MotorsÃ¢ÂÂ in Chinese vehicle sales, and the company expects this year to be challenging as well. Last year was General MotorsÃ¢ÂÂ second-consecutive year of declines, with just 3.09 million vehicles sold in China in 2019. This represents a 15% drop compared to 2018Ã¢ÂÂs sales.

Admittedly, General Motors doesnÃ¢ÂÂt deserve all of the blame for this. As reported by the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, the Chinese automotive market is expected to record its . This includes a 2% year-over-year decline in auto sales this year following a painful 8% decline last year.

Lingering trade-war tensions and a struggling Chinese economy are the most obvious culprit here. And these factors will impact Nio along with its chief rival, Tesla. Compared to the EV-focused Tesla, though, General Motors isnÃ¢ÂÂt as direct a threat to Nio at the moment. However, GM should remain on every NIO shareholderÃ¢ÂÂs radar as a factor in 2020.

Tesla Makes a Big Splash in China

Speaking of Tesla, many of you have probably heard about CEO and consummate showman Elon Musk to celebrate the rollout of TeslaÃ¢ÂÂs Model 3 electric vehicles in China. Pomp and fanfare aside, it has in fact been reported that the companyÃ¢ÂÂs so-called Shanghai Gigafactory is being inundated with orders at a daily rate of over 1,000 Model 3 vehicles.

ThatÃ¢ÂÂs all fine and good for TSLA shareholders, but where does it leave Nio? Actually, a from the company suggests that all is well as NioÃ¢ÂÂs December vehicle deliveries increased 25.4% month-over-month.

With 3,170 vehicles delivered in December 2019, NIO stockholders celebrated a 22.7% increase in ES6 deliveries and 37.3% increase in ES8s deliveries.

While he didnÃ¢ÂÂt dance, Nio Chief Executive William Bin Li took the opportunity to vaunt his companyÃ¢ÂÂs impressive recent performance:

Ã¢ÂÂDecember marked the fifth consecutive month of increasing deliveries for NIO despite the continuous softness of the overall auto industry and in particular, the significant decline of the electric vehicle sales in the second half of 2019.Ã¢ÂÂ

Thus, even with flagging Chinese auto sales and the Tesla threat in effect, NioÃ¢ÂÂs vision remains ambitious and the numbers seem to justify NIO stockÃ¢ÂÂs recent recovery. Nio doesnÃ¢ÂÂt have the size or the deep pockets of General Motors or Tesla. However, smallness can actually be an advantage because it allows for exponential growth. This factor alone could benefit the NIO stock price if the companyÃ¢ÂÂs current trajectory of expansion persists.

The Takeaway on Nio Stock

Although I wonÃ¢ÂÂt assign NIO stock a Ã¢ÂÂmust-ownÃ¢ÂÂ rating at the moment, IÃ¢ÂÂm also not prepared to recommend profit taking quite yet as thereÃ¢ÂÂs likely more upside ahead. Strong competition is a factor, sure. But, given NioÃ¢ÂÂs eye-opening vehicle-delivery numbers and share-price recovery, Erratic Elon might not be the only one dancing pretty soon.

As of this writing, David Moadel did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.







The post appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.