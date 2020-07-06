Can Nikola (NKLA) Become The Next Tesla?

Last Monday Tesla (TSLA) celebrated its tenth year anniversary as a publicly-traded company. Without question, Tesla shareholders have experienced a bumpy ride during those ten years. But at the same time, given that Tesla shares are now trading at $1200 and skyrocketing more than 4,000% since going public, the electric vehicle (EV) pioneer has made its shareholders extremely wealthy.

Investors who have missed the surge in Tesla are wondering whether they can make up for that mistake by buying Nikola (NKLA), which designs and plans to manufacture hydrogen-electric trucks. Nikola last week announced it had begun taking reservations for its EV pick-up truck – the Nikola Badger (pictured above). The company is offering Badger preorders for either the battery-electric vehicle (BEV) option or the hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicle option. The BEV is expected to offer 300 miles of range, while the hydrogen FCEV will offer approximately 600 miles of range.

Though the trucks are expected to hit the road in 2022, Nikola said preorders that are received before November 15 will also be entered to win a Badger. The company is also further incentivizing preorders for the Badger by saying it will match preorder deposits up to $5,000 off the final purchase price of the Badger, which will be unveiled on Dec. 4. Last week Nikola founder Trevor Milton, who named the startup after Nikola Tesla, tweeted that the company had sold out its package for deposits.

Though the tweet sparked an initial surge in Nikola stock, it wasn’t enough as NKLA stock then fell back to the lows of the day, closing down more than 13%. This “sell-the-news” reaction to Nikola suggests that the market doesn’t believe CEO Trevor Milton can produce the vehicle as described or on time. That level of doubt sounds a lot like Tesla, doesn’t it? Tesla CEO Elon Musk, however, has shown an incredible ability to prove the naysayers wrong time and again. But can Milton to the same?

There are similarities with both companies beyond the person they're both named after, namely that their vehicles produce zero emissions. But there are also stark differences in their approach and technology. For instance, Tesla produces electric cars that are recharged by plugging them in, while Nikola’s hydrogen fuel cell technology will produce electricity by combining hydrogen stored in a tank with oxygen from the air. This process not only produces a longer driving range, it also takes significantly less timer the vehicles to recharge.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has called the idea of FCEV vehicles "mind-bogglingly stupid,” while many senior auto executives believe the vehicles have a better long-term future than pure electric cars. Unlike Tesla, Nikola doesn’t plan to go at this alone. The company has set the date for Nikola World 2020 for December 3-5, at which time it will announce which established vehicle manufacturer it will partner with to build its vehicles.

"There are three in the running right now for a joint venture on Badger, and we will announce who that is in the next few months," Milton told Reuters.

Rumors suggests this mystery OEM could be Toyota (TM), the world’s second-largest automaker behind Tesla. Honda (HMC), which has also made a big commitment to hydrogen, could be another potential partner. It remains to be seen which company Nikola selects, but it is clear that a rivalry is now brewing between Nikola and Tesla. And that’s remarkable given that Nikola has yet to deliver a single truck, nor does it have a factory for manufacturing them. This, however, was where Tesla was a short ten years ago.

