Can NextEra Energy's Strategic Investments Fuel Long-Term Growth?

NextEra Energy Inc. NEE is an attractive long-term utility investment, supported by its combination of stable regulated utility operations and a leading renewable energy platform. Its Florida Power & Light (“FPL”) unit generates predictable earnings, while NextEra Energy Resources drives growth through the extensive wind, solar and energy storage portfolio. This diversified business model balances earnings stability with strong long-term growth opportunities.



A cornerstone of NextEra Energy's growth strategy is its planned capital investment of more than $94.1 billion through 2030. At FPL, these investments will expand generation capacity, upgrade grid infrastructure and improve reliability to meet rising electricity demand in Florida. The resulting growth in the regulated rate base is expected to support steady earnings and cash flow expansion.



At NextEra Energy Resources, capital spending will accelerate the development of renewable energy, battery storage and transmission assets. Growing power demand from data centers, AI applications and electrification trends, along with increasing corporate demand for clean energy, provides a strong foundation for growth.



Overall, NextEra Energy's investment program strengthens both regulated utility and renewable energy businesses, positioning it for sustained earnings growth and expanding asset base. With a disciplined capital allocation strategy, NextEra Energy appears well-positioned to deliver sustainable shareholder value through consistent earnings growth and dividend expansion over the long term.

Capital Investments: A Key Growth Engine for Utilities

Capital expenditures support long-term utility growth by expanding generation assets, upgrading grid infrastructure and enhancing reliability. These investments grow the regulated rate base, improve operational efficiency and boost earnings.



Duke Energy's DUK outlook is supported by its regulated utility operations and robust capital investment plan of $103 billion in the 2026-2030 period. Investments in grid modernization, renewable energy and transmission infrastructure are expected to expand Duke Energy's operation and drive consistent earnings.



The Southern Company SO benefits from a strategic capital spending program. The $78.1 billion Investments through 2030 in grid upgrades, generation capacity and clean energy projects are expected to grow Southern Company’s rate base and enhance the reliability of its services.

NextEra Energy’s Earnings Estimates Moving North

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NEE’s 2026 and 2027 earnings per share indicates a year-over-year increase of 8.09% and 8.84%, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

NEE Stock Returns Better Than Its Industry

Return on equity (“ROE”) is a financial ratio that measures how well a company uses its shareholders’ equity to generate profits. The current ROE of the company indicates that it is using shareholders’ funds more efficiently than peers.



NextEra Energy’s trailing 12-month ROE is 12.25%, ahead of the industry average of 11.22%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

NEE Price Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy have gained 7.4% in the past six months compared with the Zacks Utility - Electric Power industry’s rally of 7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research



NEE’s Zacks Rank

NextEra Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Southern Company (The) (SO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.