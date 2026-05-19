Can NextEra Energy & Dominion Merger Boost the Formers' Fortune?

The proposed merger between NextEra Energy NEE and Dominion Energy D marks a transformative step that is expected to significantly strengthen the former’s long-term investment profile. The $67 billion deal will create the world’s largest regulated electric utility business by market capitalization and one of North America’s largest energy infrastructure platforms, with operations spanning four fast-growing states — Florida, Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina.



The merger is expected to strengthen NextEra Energy’s earnings stability and long-term growth prospects, as more than 80% of the combined entity’s operations will come from regulated businesses that generate predictable cash flows. The deal also expands the company’s exposure to rising electricity demand across the Southeast, fueled by data centers, industrial growth and population expansion.



The acquisition further enhances NextEra Energy’s scale across renewable energy, transmission, natural gas and nuclear generation. Management expects the combined platform to deliver operational and financing efficiencies, improve project execution and reduce long-term customer costs. Better credit quality and lower financing expenses should also support future infrastructure investments and shareholder returns.



The transaction is anticipated to be immediately accretive to earnings, with management targeting more than 9% annual adjusted EPS growth through 2032. Backed by a diversified growth platform, strong balance sheet and significant large-load opportunities, NextEra Energy remains well positioned for sustained earnings and dividend growth.

Will This Merger Encourage Other Mega Deals?

Mergers and acquisitions are essential in the utility sector because they enhance scale, improve operational efficiency and strengthen financial flexibility. Larger utility companies can invest more effectively in grid modernization, renewable energy and infrastructure upgrades while maintaining reliable service, lowering costs and meeting rising electricity demand. Given the wide benefits, more deals are expected to take place in the utility space.



The utility sector recently witnessed several mega deals, including Constellation Energy’s CEG $27 billion acquisition of Calpine. The transaction strengthened Constellation Energy’s portfolio with critical dispatchable natural gas generation assets and enhanced its ability to support the growing power needs of hyperscale data centers. This acquisition will allow Constellation Energy to provide incremental capacity in key markets.

NextEra Energy’s Earnings Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NEE’s 2026 and 2027 earnings per share indicates year-over-year growth of 8.09% and 8.84%, respectively.



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NEE Stock Returns Better Than Its Industry

Return on equity (“ROE”) is a financial ratio that measures how well a company uses its shareholders’ equity to generate profits. The current ROE of the company indicates that it is using shareholders’ funds more efficiently than peers.



NextEra Energy’s trailing 12-month ROE is 12.25%, ahead of the industry average of 11.08%.



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NEE Stock’s Price Performance

The price performance of NextEra Energy was better than the Zacks Utility- Electric Power industry in the past year.





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NEE's Rank

NextEra Energy curretly has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.