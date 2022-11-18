Can NexPoint (NREF) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?

NexPoint (NREF) appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company.

The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result of growing analyst optimism on the earnings prospects of this company, should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. Our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank -- has this insight at its core.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

For NexPoint, there has been strong agreement among the covering analysts in raising earnings estimates, which has helped push consensus estimates considerably higher for the next quarter and full year.

The chart below shows the evolution of forward 12-month Zacks Consensus EPS estimate:

12 Month EPS

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

The company is expected to earn $0.51 per share for the current quarter, which represents a year-over-year change of -5.56%.

Over the last 30 days, one estimate has moved higher for NexPoint compared to no negative revisions. As a result, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased 17.5%.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

For the full year, the company is expected to earn $2.77 per share, representing a year-over-year change of +46.56%.

In terms of estimate revisions, the trend for the current year also appears quite encouraging for NexPoint. Over the past month, one estimate has moved higher compared to no negative revisions, helping the consensus estimate increase 6.73%.

Favorable Zacks Rank

Thanks to promising estimate revisions, NexPoint currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

NexPoint shares have added 22.2% over the past four weeks, suggesting that investors are betting on its impressive estimate revisions. So, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away to benefit from its earnings growth prospects.

