Can Newmont Protect Margins Amid Higher Unit Costs in 2026?

Newmont Corporation’s NEM gold costs applicable to sales (CAS) rose nearly 7% year over year to $ $1,307 per ounce on a co-product basis in the first quarter of 2026. All-in sustaining costs (AISC) — the most important cost metric of miners — were $1,709 per ounce for the same period, reflecting a roughly 4% year-over-year increase. Both metrics, however, declined on a by-product basis.



Lower production is expected to lead to higher unit costs in 2026. NEM expects to be $1,680 per ounce on a by-product basis, a notable increase from $1,358 per ounce in 2025. The expected increase is due to lower sales volumes as a result of planned mine sequencing, higher royalties and production taxes, deferral of sustaining capital from 2025 into 2026 and inventory changes.



Newmont also sees a significant sequential increase in unit costs in the second quarter, partly due to increased sustaining capital spending, higher costs associated with sales at Boddington, Tanami, Lihir and Penasquito and increased oil prices. The production decline and higher costs could undercut the profitability goals.



Looking across the competitive landscape, Barrick Mining Corporation B saw an 8% sequential increase in AISC in the first quarter, reaching $1,708 per ounce. For 2026, Barrick projects AISC in the range of $1,760-$1,950 per ounce, indicating a significant year-over-year increase at the midpoint compared with $1,637 in 2025. Barrick also expects cash costs per ounce to be $1,330-$1,470, up from $1,199 in 2025.



Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM also remains exposed to higher production costs. AEM’s AISC were $1,483 per ounce in the first quarter, marking a roughly 26% year-over-year rise, impacted by higher total cash costs and an uptick in sustaining capital expenditures. Agnico Eagle forecasts AISC per ounce between $1,400 and $1,550 for 2026, suggesting a year-over-year increase at the midpoint of the range.

The Zacks Rundown for NEM

Shares of Newmont have shot up 62.4% in the past year against the Zacks Mining – Gold industry’s rise of 41.5%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, NEM is currently trading at a forward 12-month earnings multiple of 9.44, a modest 0.7% premium to the industry average of 9.37X. It carries a Value Score of B.

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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NEM’s 2026 and 2027 earnings implies a year-over-year rise of 35.3% and 11%, respectively. The EPS estimates for 2026 and 2027 have been trending lower over the past 60 days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

NEM stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.