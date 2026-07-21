Can New Products Drive Mama's Creations' Next Growth Wave?

Mama's Creations, Inc. MAMA is making product innovation an increasingly important part of its growth strategy and the latest quarter highlights that shift. It launched more than a dozen new items during the first quarter of fiscal 2027, the most in any single quarter for Mama's Creations. The introductions included branded offerings at major retailers such as Walmart, Target Corporation and Food Lion, alongside new packaging technologies and protein formats designed to support the expanded product lineup.



The rollout required upfront investments in new packaging technologies, protein form factors and manufacturing processes. These start-up costs weighed on first-quarter gross margin, which declined to 23.6% from 26.1% a year earlier. Management attributed the pressure partly to short-term labor and raw-material inefficiencies associated with bringing the new products into production. The company expects these pressures to ease as the launches transition into steady-state production.



Beyond adding shelf space, the launches broaden Mama's Creations' product portfolio and strengthen its position in the prepared-foods category. New chicken offerings, shredded protein products and updated packaging formats are designed to address retailers' need for products with longer shelf life and lower in-store labor requirements. Technologies such as modified-atmosphere packaging and high-pressure processing can extend product shelf life naturally, potentially making the offerings more attractive to retail partners and helping differentiate the company's assortment.



The innovation push also extends beyond the current launches. Mama's Creations is working to expand the assortment across existing customers, with a stated goal of adding at least two new SKUs at each of its top 10 customer accounts. As these products move into regular production and operating efficiencies improve, the innovation pipeline could help the company deepen its presence with existing customers and support longer-term revenue growth.

Mama's Creations’ Zacks Rank & Share Price Performance

Shares of this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company have gained 21.6% in the past three months compared with the broader Consumer Staples sector, the industry and the S&P 500 index’s 7%, 5% and 5.4% growth, respectively.

MAMA Stock's Past Three Months Performance



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Is Mama's Creations a Value Play Stock?

Mama's Creations currently trades at a forward 12-month P/E ratio of 53.22, way above the industry’s average of 14.62. This valuation places the stock at a premium relative to peers, indicating broader market expectations around its business stability and ability to navigate current cost and demand dynamics.

MAMA P/E Ratio (Forward 12 Months)



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Other Stocks to Consider

United Natural Foods, Inc. UNFI distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. At present, United Natural sports a Zacks Rank of 1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The consensus estimate for United Natural’s current fiscal-year earnings implies growth of 254.9% from the year-ago figures. UNFI delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 29.9%, on average.



JBS N.V. JBS engages in the processing of animal proteins, encompassing activities related to beef, pork, lamb and poultry worldwide. At present, JBS holds a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy). JBS N.V. delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 17.9%, on average.



The consensus estimate for JBS N.V.'s current fiscal-year sales implies growth of 7.3%, from the year-ago figures.



Hormel Foods Corporation HRL develops, processes and distributes various meat, nuts and other food products to foodservice, convenience store and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. Hormel Foods delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.2%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hormel Foods’ current fiscal-year sales and earnings indicates growth of 1.4% and 9.5%, respectively, from the prior-year reported levels.

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Mama's Creations, Inc. (MAMA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

JBS N.V. (JBS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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