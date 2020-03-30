Can NeoPhotonics (NPTN) Run Higher on Strong Earnings Estimate Revisions?

NeoPhotonics Corporation NPTN is a developer of photonic integrated circuit-based modules and subsystems, that could be an interesting play for investors. That is because, not only does the stock have decent short-term momentum, but it is seeing solid activity on the earnings estimate revision front as well.



These positive earnings estimate revisions suggest that analysts are becoming more optimistic on NPTN’s earnings for the coming quarter and year. In fact, consensus estimates have moved sharply higher for both of these time frames over the past few weeks, suggesting that NeoPhotonics could be a solid choice for investors.



Current Quarter Estimates for NPTN



In the past 60 days, four estimates have gone higher for NeoPhotonics while none have gone lower in the same time period. The trend has been pretty favorable too, with estimates moving from a loss of a penny per share 60 days ago, to earnings of 5 cents today.



Current Year Estimates for NPTN



Meanwhile, NeoPhotonics’s current year figures are also looking quite promising, with five estimates moving higher in the past two months, compared to one lower. The consensus estimate trend has also seen a boost for this time frame, increasing from 24 cents per share 60 days ago to 34 cents per share today, an increase of 41.7%.

Bottom Line

The stock has also started to move higher lately, adding 9.2% over the past four weeks, suggesting that investors are starting to take note of this impressive story. So, investors may want to consider this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock to profit in the near future. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



